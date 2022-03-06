Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink Valentino at Paris Fashion Week

Thinking pink.
Zendaya was perfectly on theme as she attended the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in a striking head-to-toe monochrome ensemble.
"Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom," read a message shared from the brand's official Instagram account before the show on Sunday, March 6. "@zendaya gives us an exclusive look at the rose-colored, monochrome world of the Maison's latest collection, revealed today in Paris."
For the stylish event, the 25-year-old actress—who is face of Valentino's latest Rendez Vous campaign—suited up in a vibrant fuchsia blazer and pants combo that adorned with floral appliqués, teamed with a matching low plunge blouse and an overcoat with sharp lapels. She accessorized with coordinating gloves, studded top-handle bag and platform pumps and asymmetric earrings.
For glam, Zendaya kept her glossy, copper-colored locks down and parted to the side and rocked dramatic eyeliner and bold eyeshadow.
Back in January, the Emmy winner—who works with celeb stylist Law Roach—chose a vintage Valentino outfit for the season two premiere of Euphoria. The strapless black-and-white striped number, from the fashion house's spring/summer 1992 ready-to-wear collection, was first debuted on supermodel Linda Evangelista at Valentino's Paris fashion show in 1991.
"Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they're of myself, or maybe they're alter egos," Zendaya told InStyle in October. "Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they're of myself, or maybe they're alter egos."
She added, "We build a little story for all the looks. It's like an extension of my acting career in a weird way—you just pop this wig on or whatever it is."
