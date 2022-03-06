15 Swoon-Worthy Gifts for the Jane Austen Fan in Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Forget dating apps, it's all about some good old fashioned courtship. With The Courtship, a brand new Regency era dating show, premiering on NBC and Peacock today, and Bridgerton's highly-anticipated season 2 releasing on March 25, it's clear to us that March is officially courting season.
If you ask us, we're totally here for it. After all, who hasn't fantasized about having a Regency period romance, especially since Bridgerton showed us just how sweet (and steamy!) it could be? Plus, thoughtful love letters beat a series of cutesy emojis any day.
In honor of these new March releases, we wanted to pay tribute to Jane Austen, whose work has inspired many of the Regency era love stories you're enjoying today. With that, here are 15 gifts that are perfect for Jane Austen fans.
The World of Jane Austen 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
This 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle will give fans a chance to enter the world of Jane Austen. The art is gorgeous and features characters from her novels. According to one reviewer, it's a challenging enough puzzle without being too frustrating.
The Book Collection Afternoon Tea with Mr. Darcy Candle
This best-selling handmade candle from Scently Delightful on Etsy was created to make you feel like you're having an afternoon tea with Mr. Darcy. The scent is described as "warm blueberry scones and creamy black tea," and there's even an option to purchase wax melts. Scently Delightful creates "bookish" candles and gifts that are perfect for the book lovers in your life. It's definitely worth checking out.
Pride and Prejudice Literature Rocks Glass
Well Told on Etsy creates barware, drinkware and accessories you wouldn't find anywhere else. This Pride and Prejudice rocks glass features the first edition inside cover and opening lines of the beloved book. It's a unique and sophisticated gift for fans.
Jane Austen Book Covers Coasters - 4 Piece Set
This antique-inspired coaster set features four book covers of Jane Austen's most popular novels. Get this and the rock glass above and you're good to go!
Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen - Deluxe Edition
You can't really go wrong with a beautiful collectible edition of Pride and Prejudice.
Jane Austen Book Collection Sweatshirt
Fans of Jane Austen's work will be delighted to receive this super cute book collection crewneck sweatshirt. There are nine colors to choose from including maroon, navy, light pink and black.
Dress Up with Jane Austen Mug
The Dress Up with Jane Austen Mug from Uncommon Goods transforms with heat. When you're drinking something cold, you'll get the young women wearing walking attire and bonnets. Once you bring the heat, their outfits will change into "elegant evening garb." Such a fun gift idea!
Color Me Jane: A Jane Austen Adult Coloring Book
The Color Me Jane adult coloring book will give fans the perfect opportunity to escape from the stress of everyday life and enter the world of Jane Austen. The coloring pages feature iconic scenes, hand drawn quotes and all the Regency-inspired fashion. It also comes with right pull-out posters that can eventually be displayed.
Sense and Sensibility Paper Flowers Book Bouquet
This lovely paper flower bouquet is as dreamy as it gets. It's made with pages from Sense and Sensibility and each bouquet comes with 12 flowers. There's even a bouquet for Pride and Prejudice.
Jane Austen Wooden Bookmark
These stunning wooden bookmarks features Jane Austen's signature and handwriting from rediscovered manuscripts. It comes in four colors, and you can even choose to have something engraved on the back.
Pride & Prejudice Quote Bracelet
Get ready to swoon because this gorgeous quote bracelet features popular lines from Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. As one Etsy reviewer wrote, "This design has bewitched me body and soul! I love this bracelet and can't wait to wear it as it makes my standards even higher for all men that can never meet the level of this quote!" You can buy one for $32 or get all three quotes for $56.
Pursuasion Captain Wentworth Love Letter Tee
If you thought those bracelets were sweet, you'll love this tee featuring Captain Wentworth's love letter to Anne from the book Persuasion. There are so many colors to choose from and the print is beautiful. Random Acts of Poetry on Etsy has several other Jane Austen-inspired shirts for fans that are worth a look.
Jane Austen Society Of Obstinate Headstrong Girls Shirt
This fun tee is a must-have for the Jane Austen-loving, "obstinate headstrong girl" in your life. You can choose between six colors.
Jane Austen Socks
These cozy Jane Austen-inspired socks are a must-have for bookworms. The colors are lovely and it features the quote, "I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading!"
Jane Austen Tea Gift Box
Beautea Studio on Etsy created this charming Jane Austen Gift Box featuring two tea blends inspired by Pride and Prejudice (black tea, hibiscus flower and rose petals) and Sense and Sensibility (chamomile and lavender). The box also comes with an embroidered handkerchief, honey sticks, a tea light candle and a Jane Austen gift message post card which can be personalized.
