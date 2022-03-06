Princess Diana Appears in Never-Before-Seen Portrait That Draws Comparisons to Kate Middleton

Watch : Kate Middleton's STUNNING Fashion Moments Over the Years

Princess Diana's legacy continues to live on.

A never-before-seen portrait of the late Princess Of Wales is now on display at a new exhibition, titled "Life Through a Royal Lens," at London's Kensington Palace. The simple yet elegant, black-and-white image—revealed to the public on March 4—shows a then roughly 27-year-old Diana staring stoically into the distance, wearing a satin off-the-shoulder gown and a pair of teardrop earrings.

The portrait was taken in 1988 by David Bailey who famously photographed a number of pop cultural icons including Andy Warhol, Twiggy and The Beatles. The fashion photographer was reportedly hand selected by Diana—who passed away in 1997—for his high-contrast lighting and minimalist style.

According to a news release from Historic Royal Palaces, Diana's decision to work with David "reflected her desire to establish a new photographic identity for herself," a stark contrast from the more established forms of royal portraitures of the past.