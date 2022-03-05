The Challenge's Cory Wharton Expecting Baby No. 2 With Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge

Watch : "The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros'" First Eliminees Sound Off on Their Exits

Three is a magic number!

On his 31st birthday on Saturday, March 5, The Challenge star Cory Wharton shared his birthday gift with the entire world by announcing that he is expecting his third child, his second with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, in an adorable Instagram post.

The heartwarming carousel of photos, taken by Diego Canseco (@can_seco), feature the family smiling and wearing matching white outfits together in an outdoor garden. In one image, Taylor holds their 23-month-old daughter Mila Mae in one arm while Ryder, Cory's 4-year-old daughter with Teen Mom co-star Cheyenne Floyd, helps to hold up the sonogram in front of Taylor's growing baby bump.

Penning a letter to the baby (who is due on June 8) in the post's sweet caption, Cory wrote, "Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you're gonna do the same."