Euphoria Fans Are Shocked to Discover Javon Walton's Twin and Lookalike Siblings

Watch : Javon Walton REACTS to "Euphoria" Season 2 Finale Shocker!

Whaaat, there are two "Ashtrays"?

That was the question on the minds of many Euphoria fans who have Googled Javon "Wanna" Walton, the 15-year-old actor who played Fezco's little bro on the most recent second season of the HBO series, and discovered that the teen has a twin brother, Jaden Walton. Despite the two being fraternal twins, per their mom Jessica Walton, many viewers of the show have commented that they look identical.

Javon and Jaden rarely post pics of each other on social media. In 2020, Javon shared an Instagram photo of the two when they were much younger. In 2018, Javon posted a pic of himself with Jaden on their 12th birthday, writing, "Nothing can come between us JDub. I love you @onwardjdub Happy birthday. #WaltonTribe #teamonward."

Javon—who is also a boxer who trains with dad DJ Walton—and Jaden also have an older sister, Jayla, and younger brother, Daelo, who played a younger version of Ashtray on Euphoria. The twins bear a striking resemblance to both their siblings.