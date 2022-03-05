MTV Star Ryan Sheckler Marries Abigail Baloun

Ryan Sheckler is taking on married life.
The pro skateboarder a former MTV star tied the knot to Abigail Baloun on Thursday, March 3 at Rancho Las Lomas botanical gardens in Orange County, Calif., according to People.
"I married the love of my life," the bride wrote on Instagram the following day, along with a series of photos from the wedding.
The groom 32, wore a custom suit by b.spoke. and showed off a new tattoo on his finger to mark his wedding date. Abigail, 25, wore a flowing crepe and French lace gown from the Atelier Pronovias collection, along with a cathedral length veil for the ceremony then changed into sneakers and a satin dress by BHLDN for the reception.
Under a tent covered in twinkle lights, the couple shared their first dance to "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon before Ryan surprised his mom with a mother-son dance to Natalie Merchant's "Kind & Generous," People reported.
Of the couple's quick 90-day engagement, Ryan reportedly stated, "When you know, you know," per the outlet.
The skater and nurse said their "I dos" in front of family and friends including said their "I dos" in front of family and friends including Avenged Sevenfold frontman Matt Sanders (a.k.a. M. Shadow) and Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who got engaged in January. For the wedding, the actress donned a leopard print dress with a long green nails while the rocker suited up in a stylish black ensemble with pearl details.
Ryan proposed to Abigail back in November after dating a year and a half of dating.
"The next and best chapter of my life has started," Ryan wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a series of photos and videos from the big day. "I couldn't be happier and more blessed to have met my best friend and now get to spend my life with her. God is great and I am happy."
Abigail took to her own Instagram page after getting engaged writing, "I get to have the love of my life, forever. God has blessed us beyond measure. I love this man with everything I have."
Ryan's wedding comes nearly one year after the former reality star claimed his romantic relationships were manipulated for ratings on the set of Life of Ryan, his MTV reality show that aired from 2007 to 2008. The cable network has not commented on his allegations.
"That's already a very intimate piece of your life that you don't want people to know about or see," he explained on In Depth with Graham Bensinger last May. "So, we break up once and then cameras are on, we break up again, cut. Now, the mood's really awkward. And then, you know, they come over to me and they're like, 'Hey, that wasn't enough. We need to do it again.'"
The X Games gold medalist said he was "borderline traumatized" by the experience and didn't get into another romantic relationship for many years following the show's ending.
"I didn't want to have to go through a breakup again," he continued. "I have a heart, man, and I have very strong emotions and I do not like hurting people's feelings... To blatantly have to hurt people's feelings over and over again for the sake of television—for ratings literally—no, it rocked me."