Danica Patrick Confirms Split from Boyfriend Carter Comstock

Watch : Danica Patrick's 3 Standout Career Moments

Danica Patrick has waved the checkered flag on her relationship with Carter Comstock.

The former NASCAR star confirmed she and her boyfriend called it quits after nearly a year of dating.

"We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn't work, but it doesn't mean that it wasn't a really fun time and we didn't do a lot of really amazing things," she confirmed to People on March 4.

The 39-year-old race car driver went on to clarify that there wasn't any major drama involving split—which happened a few months ago—other than they weren't each other's forever person.

"It doesn't mean that there's something wrong with either of us," she added. "It's just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with."

Danica went Instagram official with Carter, the co-founder of the popular meal-prep business Freshly, last April. She shared a sweet selfie where Carter kisses her head and captioned the post, "Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you."