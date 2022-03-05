Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Explains Her Viral Squint During Season 2 Reunion

On Netflix's Love Is Blind's season two reunion, something curious caught viewers' eyes...Shaina Hurley's.
The reality star kept squinting throughout the March 4 episode, which sparked memes on social media, including one shared by the show's official accounts. Shaina also posted a few on her Instagram Story and also took the opportunity to clear things up.
"I wear contacts, OK?" she said. "I've been squinting ever since I can remember. I'm always getting yelled at, like, 'Stop squinting! You're going to get wrinkles.' That's why I probably have wrinkles."
She continued, "Every time I go to the eye doctor, they tell me that I don't have an astigmatism. And I'm like, 'I think I have an astigmatism, or my eyes are getting worse.' And my contacts have been the same."
Shaina said her eye prescription is "like -5.25."
"I am blind, basically," she added, before smiling and saying, "Love is blind."
Shaina recently opened up to E! News about the feedback she's received from viewers in response to her on-screen conduct this season. She said that in addition to receiving "a lot of great support and love," she has also been the target of hateful comments.
"I was very shocked on how people are so quick to judge and give their opinion," Shaina said. "I understand that you become invested in something, but they have to understand that they're not seeing the full picture. So I was kind of shocked with how hateful some of the comments could be."
This season saw Shaina and Kyle Abrams date on and off before breaking up due to religious differences. She also had feelings for Shayne Jensen, although he only had eyes for now-ex-fiancée Natalie Lee.
Shaina has since moved on, recently telling The Bachelor alum Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast that she is currently in a "pretty serious" relationship with a new boyfriend.