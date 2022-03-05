Bella and Gigi Hadid Steal the Show on Vivienne Westwood Runway in Paris

Treś chic.
All eyes were on Bella and Gigi Hadid as they slayed the runway at Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show on Saturday, March 5 during Paris Fashion Week.
Bella, 25, showed off two theatrical looks from London designer's latest collection during the show. One ensemble featured a sage green mini-dress styled with a dramatic sash and fishnets. The other—which closed the show—was an avant garde bridal look featuring a corseted tulle mini-dress adorned with red pom poms, paired with a matching veil and embellished headdress. The dramatic look was finished with a pair of grey patterned tights with built in flats as the brunette beauty held a single red rose in her hand.
Gigi, 26 also wore a two eclectic looks during show. One boho-inspired outfit featured a heavy orange patterned coat with matching top and headdress, floral patterned cape, black mini skirt, striped leg warmers.
In another appearance, the model gave off a spooky chic vibe wearing white draped dress with and sheer veil that covered her eyes.
The supermodel sisters strutted their stuff in front of a number of VIP audience members including fellow models Paris Jackson, the 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson and fashion Kailand Morris, who also has a famous musician dad—Stevie Wonder.
Since touching down in the French capitol—fresh off their modeling gigs during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023—Bella and Gigi have racked up countless of catwalk appearances in Paris, including at shows for Off-White, Isabel Marant, Coperni and Ludovic De Saint-Sernin.
