Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Fuels Deepti Vempati Romance Rumors

This story contains spoilers from the reunion episode of Love Is Blind season two.
Things definitely didn't work out between Deepti Vempati and fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee on Love Is Blind, but has she found love with another co-star?
Throughout season two of the Netflix reality show, viewers saw Shake confide in his friends and family that he didn't find Deepti physically attractive, even comparing her to his aunt. In an empowering onscreen moment, Deepti "chose" herself and turned him down at the altar.
During the eye-opening reunion episode, released March 4, the cast revealed that Shake's onscreen antics were actually a "watered down" version of what actually transpired. Dropping a bombshell, Kyle Abrams admitted that he wished he had proposed to Deepti instead of Shaina Hurley, who eventually broke things off with him.
"I should've asked Deepti to marry me," Kyle shared. "That's what I learned the most, I f--ked up."
He told Deepti, "I should've tried hard for you," adding, "I mean, I love her so much, she's the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me."
That brings us to Kyle's latest TikTok video, posted a day before the reunion aired. In the clip, he cryptically panned the camera over to give a glimpse of Deepti, revealing that they've been spending time together and fueling romance rumors.
It's unclear when the video was taken, but it definitely caught fans' attention, thanks to the dramatic music, set to "Edge" by REZZ.
"Lets gooooo so down for this," influencer Remi Bader commented on the TikTok, a message that Kyle "liked." He also liked a fan comment that read, "wow shake looks different here" and another reading, "HELL YEAH."
Neither Deepti nor Kyle has officially confirmed they're dating or whether there's anything going on between them.
However, she spoke with Entertainment Tonight in February and said she was "kind of exploring" another relationship from her time in the pods. At the time, she described herself as "single" and "working on" herself.
Kyle told the outlet, "They don't show it but there was a girl that we probably might be married. One day it'll come out. I'll make it a point to tell everybody, but not right now." He teased, "You'll see what happens to me in the future very soon."
Internet sleuths also noticed that she and Kyle have been leaving flirty messages on each other's Instagram accounts, using the hot face emoji.
Shake, meanwhile, seemingly got into a Instagram feud with Kyle a week ago, calling his co-star a "little bihh." He also accused Kyle of being a "serial cheater." (E! News previously reached out to Kyle for comment on the allegation and didn't hear back.)
Shake then posted a video earlier this week to reflect on his relationship drama, saying he wants to "work on" some things. "The one thing I don't feel inclined to do is pretend I'm sad or sorry about certain things, certain things that were out of my control," the veterinarian said. "I'm not sorry. I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could... You don't have to like me."
During the reunion, he added that he'd be "happy to facilitate" a relationship between Kyle and Deepti. We'll have to wait and see if he did, in fact, set them up.
