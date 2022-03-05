Kanye “Ye” West Says Divorce Feels “Suffocating” in Poem Amid Kim Kardashian Split

Kanye "Ye" West is giving his thoughts on divorce amid his ongoing split from Kim Kardashian.
In an Instagram post on Friday, March 4, Ye shared a piece of poetry that depicts how divorce feels in his eyes.
"Divorce feels like full blown Covid / Divorce feels like your doctor don't know s--t," his post read. "Divorce feels like your walking on glass / Divorce feels like you're running through a glass wall / Divorce feels like you're being bullied in a class hall / Divorce feels like you're getting beat up in the mall."
The message continued with further analogies such as, "Divorce feels like heavy breathing / Divorce feels like suffocating."
"Divorce feels like your teeth being pulled with pliers / Divorce feels like slower than paint and dryer / Divorce feels like nails in your hand," the Donda artist posted, adding that going through this kind of breakup can make a person feel like "You are not you anymore / You're what left of you."
The release of Ye's poem on Instagram comes two days after Kim was legally declared single. During a virtual court hearing on March 2, a judge granted Kim's request to not only change her marital status, but to return to her maiden name, Kardashian.
On the day of her court hearing, a source exclusively told E! News that the motion to become legally single is helping her move forward with her life.
"Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single," a source told E! News. "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life."
After the motion was granted, Kim made some adjustments to her social media accounts by removing "West" from her Twitter and Instagram profiles on March 3.
Kim first filed to be declared legally single back in December. Ye filed an opposition to her request in February, asking for a hearing to be scheduled to go over the conditions. Days later, Kim refiled her request with an additional statement that Ye was causing her emotional distress from alleged social media posts on the topic of their split.
As far as how Ye now feels about Kim's newly declared marital status, his lawyer Samantha Spector said in a statement to E! News that the rapper's concerns are strictly "procedural."
Looking forward to the future, his lawyer said Ye is focusing on their children—North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2.
As Kim and Ye's divorce proceedings continue, a hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 5.