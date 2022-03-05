Milo Ventimiglia's Next TV Role Is the Complete Opposite of Jack Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia isn't wasting any time moving on.
The Emmy-nominated actor has lined up his first major post-This Is Us gig—and the two roles couldn't be more different.
Ventimiglia is set to star in The Company You Keep, a pilot for ABC about "a con man who falls in love with a CIA operative." Ventimiglia will also serve as an executive producer on the project, according to TVLine.
According to ABC, "A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business' so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."
The show is based on Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!, which aired in 2019.
Ventimiglia, of course, has played family man Jack Pearson on NBC's This Is Us for the past six seasons. Over the years, he's been forced to deal with death, trauma, betrayal and pesky Crock-Pots. But the CIA? This is a whole new ballgame.
This Is Us is currently in the midst of its sixth and final season, which wraps up with the series finale on May 24 (sure to be a great day for the tissue industry).
While The Company You Keep marks Ventimiglia's first leading venture in his post-Jack era, he recently filmed a guest starring role on the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The appearance reunited him with the show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also created Gilmore Girls, where Ventimiglia played Jess, the boyfriend of Alexis Bledel's Rory.
As Ventimiglia expands his acting horizons, we look forward to what's to come. But there will always be a little part of us whispering, "Don't let go, Jack."