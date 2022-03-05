Oh Boy! ShopDisney Is Having a Surprise Sale & You Can Save Up to 60% Off Clothing, Accessories & More

This weekend, you can score unbelievable deals up to 60% off on must-have clothing, bags, accessories and more during shopDisney's Oh Boy! sale. There's no better time to shop, Disney fans!

As Disney fans, we can't help but get super excited whenever shopDisney has a sale. It doesn't happen too often, and we'll take any opportunity to score new Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel merch at a discounted price.

So we were pleasantly surprised to find that shopDisney is holding a limited time only Oh Boy! Sale where you can find deals up 60% off clothing, accessories, sleepwear, home and more. This is one sale you definitely want to check out because the products are really good. 

For instance, if you're a fan of Loungefly, you're in for a real treat. A couple of collections that haven't been put on sale before now have reduced prices. We're loving the Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly wallet and baseball cap, in particular. If you or someone you know is obsessed with the Disney Princesses, this sparkly, princess-worthy mini backpack is on sale for just $50. 

Disney collabs and collections with Dooney & Bourke, BaubleBar, Love Your Melon and more are also included in the sale. So we highly recommend checking out shopDisney's Oh Boy! sale today to see what they have for you. We've rounded up some of the best deals we found. Check those out below. 

Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Wallet

We've had our eye on the Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly collection for a while, so we were so excited to see they were included in the sale. Right now, you can score this wallet for just $35. It's perfect for every fan of the classic attraction.

$50
$35
ShopDisney

Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Baseball Cap

Adding to bag ASAP. If you're a fan of the Enchanted Tiki Room or know someone who is, this Loungefly baseball cap at just $25 is a must-buy.

$35
$25
ShopDisney

Mickey Icon Raffia Earrings by BaubleBar

These Mickey icon earrings from the Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar collection is giving us all the vacay vibes.

$55
$40
ShopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Although this Dooney & Bourke crossbody bag dropped for Valentine's Day, it's still a great piece you can wear year round. After all, the love between Disney's "Original Sweethearts" is timeless.

$228
$175
ShopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Love Canvas Tote

Speaking of love, this shopper-fave "Love" canvas tote is on sale for 50% off! It features two different patterns on both sides, and the lining is an adorable allover polka dots and hearts print.

$30
$15
ShopDisney

Hercules Baseball Jersey for Adults

Who put the glad in gladiator? Hercules! This fun baseball jersey for adults is a home run for us.

$60
$45
ShopDisney

Moana Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag

Moana fans, this Dooney satchel is calling you! Now's your chance to score this limited-edition gem for a discounted price.

$268
$200
ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Denim Jacket for Adults

Rep your love for "The One and Only" Mickey Mouse with this classic denim jacket. It comes highly recommended by shopDisney fans and sizes are selling out. This is one deal you shouldn't hesitate on. There's even a kids version so the whole family can match! So cute. 

$80
$50
ShopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

If you can't resist a large tote that can carry it all, get yours hands on this Valentine's Day-themed Dooney & Bourke tote. Right now it is on sale for $250.

$328
$250
ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Pullover Fleece Hoodie for Adults

When we first saw this cozy fleece Mickey hoodie, we immediately fell in love. Now it's even better since it's $20 off.

$70
$50
ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Food Icons Card Wallet

Keep al your essentials cards in one place with this adorable Mickey card wallet. If you look closely, you can even see some fan-fave sweet treats from the Disney Parks.

$17
$13
ShopDisney

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Mini Backpack

This lovely Loungefly bag is fit for a princess! It was made to celebrate all your favorite Disney Princesses, and the silhouette pattern features Ariel, Merida, Belle, Moana, Cinderella, Aurora and more. Plus, it's on sale for just $50 right now. We'd take advantage of this deal while you still can! From our experience, Loungefly backpacks like these don't stay on sale for too long.

$70
$50
ShopDisney

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Crossbody Bag

If you're more into crossbody bags, check out this regal Loungefly gem from the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration collection. That crown detail is such a cute touch. 

$50
ShopDisney

Winnie the Pooh Nightshirt for Adults

This adorable Winnie the Pooh nightshirt is perfection. You can't help but have sweet dreams when you wear this to bed.

$25
$17
shopDisney

The Little Mermaid Ariel Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

The colors of this Little Mermaid Cakeworthy flannel top are so lovely, you'll want to make it part of your world ASAP. Plus, the large Ariel graphic on the back makes it even better.

$50
$35
ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Beanie for Adults by Love Your Melon

Keep your head cozy and warm in this ultra-chic black and gold beanie from Love Your Melon. It's practical with a touch of glam. Love!

$41
$30
ShopDisney

Cinderella Pom Beanie for Adults by Love Your Melon

We love Love Your Melon beanies for how incredibly soft and cozy they are. Right now their Disney Princess collection is now on sale, so it's the perfect chance to snag one for yourself at a new low price.

$61
$50
ShopDisney

The Muppets Animal Wristlet Bag by Loungefly

It's always a pleasant surprise when we come across Muppets merch. This wild Animal wristlet by Loungefly is on sale today for just $28.

$40
$28
ShopDisney

Toy Story Pizza Planet Spirit Jersey Zip Hoodie for Adults

Toy Story fans are guaranteed to appreciate this one. We do!

$80
$60
ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Icon LOVE Tapestry Throw

Bring some Disney love and magic to your home with this Mickey Mouse icon throw. It's originally $50, but it's on sale today for just $20. How often do you get 60% off Disney merch? Not that often. This is an amazing deal you don't want to miss.

$50
$20
ShopDisney

Looking for more fab Disney finds? Here Are All the New Disney, Star Wars & Marvel Goodies We're Shopping This Week.

