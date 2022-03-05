Oh Boy! ShopDisney Is Having a Surprise Sale & You Can Save Up to 60% Off Clothing, Accessories & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As Disney fans, we can't help but get super excited whenever shopDisney has a sale. It doesn't happen too often, and we'll take any opportunity to score new Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel merch at a discounted price.
So we were pleasantly surprised to find that shopDisney is holding a limited time only Oh Boy! Sale where you can find deals up 60% off clothing, accessories, sleepwear, home and more. This is one sale you definitely want to check out because the products are really good.
For instance, if you're a fan of Loungefly, you're in for a real treat. A couple of collections that haven't been put on sale before now have reduced prices. We're loving the Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly wallet and baseball cap, in particular. If you or someone you know is obsessed with the Disney Princesses, this sparkly, princess-worthy mini backpack is on sale for just $50.
Disney collabs and collections with Dooney & Bourke, BaubleBar, Love Your Melon and more are also included in the sale. So we highly recommend checking out shopDisney's Oh Boy! sale today to see what they have for you. We've rounded up some of the best deals we found. Check those out below.
Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Wallet
We've had our eye on the Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly collection for a while, so we were so excited to see they were included in the sale. Right now, you can score this wallet for just $35. It's perfect for every fan of the classic attraction.
Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Baseball Cap
Adding to bag ASAP. If you're a fan of the Enchanted Tiki Room or know someone who is, this Loungefly baseball cap at just $25 is a must-buy.
Mickey Icon Raffia Earrings by BaubleBar
These Mickey icon earrings from the Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar collection is giving us all the vacay vibes.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag
Although this Dooney & Bourke crossbody bag dropped for Valentine's Day, it's still a great piece you can wear year round. After all, the love between Disney's "Original Sweethearts" is timeless.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Love Canvas Tote
Speaking of love, this shopper-fave "Love" canvas tote is on sale for 50% off! It features two different patterns on both sides, and the lining is an adorable allover polka dots and hearts print.
Hercules Baseball Jersey for Adults
Who put the glad in gladiator? Hercules! This fun baseball jersey for adults is a home run for us.
Moana Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag
Moana fans, this Dooney satchel is calling you! Now's your chance to score this limited-edition gem for a discounted price.
Mickey Mouse Denim Jacket for Adults
Rep your love for "The One and Only" Mickey Mouse with this classic denim jacket. It comes highly recommended by shopDisney fans and sizes are selling out. This is one deal you shouldn't hesitate on. There's even a kids version so the whole family can match! So cute.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag
If you can't resist a large tote that can carry it all, get yours hands on this Valentine's Day-themed Dooney & Bourke tote. Right now it is on sale for $250.
Mickey Mouse Pullover Fleece Hoodie for Adults
When we first saw this cozy fleece Mickey hoodie, we immediately fell in love. Now it's even better since it's $20 off.
Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Food Icons Card Wallet
Keep al your essentials cards in one place with this adorable Mickey card wallet. If you look closely, you can even see some fan-fave sweet treats from the Disney Parks.
Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Mini Backpack
This lovely Loungefly bag is fit for a princess! It was made to celebrate all your favorite Disney Princesses, and the silhouette pattern features Ariel, Merida, Belle, Moana, Cinderella, Aurora and more. Plus, it's on sale for just $50 right now. We'd take advantage of this deal while you still can! From our experience, Loungefly backpacks like these don't stay on sale for too long.
Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Crossbody Bag
If you're more into crossbody bags, check out this regal Loungefly gem from the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration collection. That crown detail is such a cute touch.
Winnie the Pooh Nightshirt for Adults
This adorable Winnie the Pooh nightshirt is perfection. You can't help but have sweet dreams when you wear this to bed.
The Little Mermaid Ariel Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
The colors of this Little Mermaid Cakeworthy flannel top are so lovely, you'll want to make it part of your world ASAP. Plus, the large Ariel graphic on the back makes it even better.
Mickey Mouse Beanie for Adults by Love Your Melon
Keep your head cozy and warm in this ultra-chic black and gold beanie from Love Your Melon. It's practical with a touch of glam. Love!
Cinderella Pom Beanie for Adults by Love Your Melon
We love Love Your Melon beanies for how incredibly soft and cozy they are. Right now their Disney Princess collection is now on sale, so it's the perfect chance to snag one for yourself at a new low price.
The Muppets Animal Wristlet Bag by Loungefly
It's always a pleasant surprise when we come across Muppets merch. This wild Animal wristlet by Loungefly is on sale today for just $28.
Toy Story Pizza Planet Spirit Jersey Zip Hoodie for Adults
Toy Story fans are guaranteed to appreciate this one. We do!
Mickey Mouse Icon LOVE Tapestry Throw
Bring some Disney love and magic to your home with this Mickey Mouse icon throw. It's originally $50, but it's on sale today for just $20. How often do you get 60% off Disney merch? Not that often. This is an amazing deal you don't want to miss.
