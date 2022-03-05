Coach Outlet’s Spring Steals Sale: 16 Amazing Deals To Shop Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Saturday, shoppers! If you're looking to score an incredible deal before the weekend is up, we've got just the sale you need.
Coach Outlet is holding a limited time only Spring Steals Sale, where you can save up to 70% off spring-ready bags, shoes, clothing and more. Select styles are also an extra 15% off. If you're a fan of Coach's classic style, we highly recommend taking advantage of this deal ASAP before something you want sells out. As Coach Outlet shoppers ourselves, we know just how often that happens and it's not fun at all.
Some of our favorite items on sale right now come from their new Signature Denim Collection. It features several of their iconic styles, like the ultra-popular mini camera bag, with a cool denim twist. We are all about the Dempsey Tote 22 with the large Coach patch in the center. It definitely takes their signature pattern to the next level.
In addition to Coach Outlet's denim drop, they also reduced prices on hundreds of items including their top-selling Gallery Tote. It's originally $328, but you can snag the bold pink option for just $122. In fact, if you love a bold pink, Coach Outlet reduced the prices of most of their bags in that color. You can find some really chic bags for up to 70% off!
We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find at Coach Outlet right now. Check those out below.
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
If you love Coach's Corner Zip Wristlets, Coach Outlet just released their chic new denim version. It's a perfect gift to give someone with a birthday coming up, and you can even find other equally cute variations for as low as $27.
Coach Dempsey Tote 40 In Signature Denim With Coach Patch
Coach Dempsey Tote 40 in Signature Denim is another new offering from their denim line. The bag is fairly large and can fit all your work essentials including your laptop, cell phone, notebooks and more. It features for detachable 20.5-inch shoulder strap drop for you to use as a cross body. It's originally nearly $500, but you can snag this for 50% off. There's also a cute smaller version for $189.
Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Chambray
We are obsessed with this perfect for everyday use camera bag. It features two credit card slots, multiple pockets and a long adjustable strap so you can keep it hands-free.
Coach ID Lanyard
Keep your ID safe in the chicest way. Coach's ID lanyard comes in white and black, and it's on sale right now for $27.
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet With Racquet Print
This cute new addition to Coach Outlet's clearance section features a fun racquet print. It's originally $78, but it's on sale today for just $23.
Coach Stanton Crossbody In Signature Chambray
Coach's Stanton Crossbody is perfect for days when you'll be out and about. It features three credit card slots and a 21-inch shoulder strap drop. It's cute, compact and trendy with the chambray. Plus, it's on sale for 50% off.
Coach Tech Phone Wallet In Colorblock Signature Canvas
If you're someone who wants to keep all your essentials in one place, we recommend Coach's tech wallet. The new denim version is super chic, but there are also three other colors available.
Coach Gallery Tote
If you love pink, you're in luck. Coach Outlet just reduced the price of a number of its bold pink-colored bags. The Coach shopper-fave Gallery Tote is on sale now for just $122. We'd snap this deal up before it's gone.
Coach Court Backpack In Signature Canvas
If you love Coach's signature canvas, you have to check out the Court backpack. Numerous Coach shoppers rave over how perfectly sized this bag is. In fact, one wrote, "Love the Court backpack. It's a great size for carrying everyday, and shopping is so much easier. I also love the separate areas and all the pockets. The shape is perfect!!! As of right now I have three different colors LOVE IT!!"
Coach Town Bucket Bag
Coach fans love the Town Bucket bag for being perfectly sized and structured. The bag overall is also beautiful, and we can't resist the bold pink.
Coach Long Zip Around Wallet
Coach's long zip around wallet is made of soft refined pebbled leather, and features 12 credit card slots and a colorful detachable wrist strap. It comes in three colors: green, pink and black. At just $80, it's an amazing deal.
Coach Mollie Tote 25
Coach's Mollie Tote is one of our favorite styles because they're so timeless. You can use this year after year, season after season and it'll still be in style. They just released a couple of springtime colors including this beautiful retro yellow and taffy pink.
Coach Hayden Crossbody
This elegant crossbody bag is the perfect accessory for your spring outfits. We love the pretty pink, and we love that it's also 60% off.
Coach Clip High Top Sneaker
Stylish, comfortable and cool is how Coach Outlet shoppers describe the Clip High Top Sneaker. They come in brown and black, and they're on sale today for nearly 30% off.
Coach Lucy Crossbody
We love it when Coach Outlet brings us new styles we haven't seen before, and the Lucy crossbody is a new arrival that really caught our attention. It's compact and perfect for someone who's always on-the-go. It also comes in two color: taffy pink and black.
Coach Cammie Chain Bucket Bag
Now's your chance to score the gorgeous Cammie Chain Bucket Bag at the lowest price it's ever been. Today, you can score the bold pink and gold bag for 65% off! The other three colors available are still at $225, so you're definitely getting a good deal here.
Looking for more spring must-haves to add to your wardrobe? Check out Nordstrom Rack's Spring Trends 2022 Sale and save up to 88% on bags, dresses, home and more.