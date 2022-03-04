You Won't Believe Which Actor Rihanna Sampled for One of Her Hit Songs

Watch : Rihanna Says Her Pregnancy Was HARD to Keep Secret

Imagine recording a song only to discover that Rihanna wants to sample it. Well, if you're actor Greg Kinnear, that's exactly what happened!

While chatting with Kelly Clarkson on her talk show on Friday, March 4, the Little Miss Sunshine star recounted the incredible way that his cover of Billy Stewarts' "Summertime" ended up getting sampled by Rihanna for her 2011 song "Cockiness."

"I did a movie with Matt Damon about these conjoined twins back when everyone in Hollywood was making movies about conjoined twins," Greg shared, referencing the 2003 film Stuck On You. "It was this comedy. The Farrelly brothers did it."

The actor explained that, after his and Matt's characters are separated in the film, his character gets to accomplish his musical theater dreams by performing a rendition of "Summertime" with Meryl Streep that Greg actually recorded himself.

Then, "years later," the actor shared that he randomly received a strange phone call from his lawyer, who said, "Rihanna wants to use part of your song in her album."