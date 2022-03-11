How Thing About Pam Cast Compares to The People They Portray

Watch : Renee Zellweger Transforms for "The Thing About Pam"

We're doing so many double-takes that we're getting whiplash!

NBC's The Thing About Pam—which follows the stranger-than-fiction murder of Betsy Faria—premiered March 8 on NBC. And now, we're taking a look at how the cast compares to the actual people that they portray.

The Renée Zellweger-led true crime series, which also stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon and Glenn Fleshler—is based on Dateline's coverage of the murder of Betsy Faria in her home in 2011 "for which her husband Russell was convicted in 2013," Zellweger explained in an E! News interview.

The Oscar winner stars as Pam Hupp, a pal of Betsy who was not all she seemed.

"We are doing a deep dive into the absurdity of Pam [Hupp]'s interpretation of events," she said.

And although her transformation into Pam is uncanny, it certainly wasn't easy. In the series, Zellweger dons a wig, facial prosthetics and a body suit.