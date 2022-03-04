See Every Song Set for an Orchestral Remix in Bridgerton Season 2

Dear E! readers, get ready to hear your next anthem. On March 4, Netflix released the songs that will be getting an orchestral remix on season two of Bridgerton.

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Alexa, play literally every single one of these songs.

On March 4, Netflix released the list of songs that will be getting an orchestral remix in season two of Bridgerton, and we are not disappointed. With songs like Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next," and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," this season had big Tudor heels to fill, but thankfully, the streamer pulled through. 

Season two will include songs ranging from Madonna to Harry Styles—but how do they pick them? Well, showrunner Chris Van Dusen says there is a method to the madness.

"I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons," he told Tudum. "Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn't be more thrilled about our musical playlist."

And the series' music supervisor, Justin Kamps, agrees. In the same interview, Kamps said he is "excited for everyone to hear these songs," because even though they may be "huge songs that everyone knows," an instrumental version "breathes new life and brings them to a new audience."

And while season two hasn't even begun, Kamps is already looking to season three.

"I was a big fan of the Olivia Rodrigo album [Sour] this past year," he said. "And there are some songs on there that I would just love to get in there. I really love the song 'Happier.'"

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Well, the wait is over. Scroll through and find out which songs will be making their way to your playlists ASAP. 

Song: "Stay Away"

Artist: Nirvana

Orchestra: Vitamin String Quartet

 

Song: "Material Girl"

Artist: Madonna

Orchestra: Kris Bowers

 

Song: "Diamonds"

Artist: Rihanna

Orchestra: Hannah and Joe Rodwell

 

Song: "Dancing on My Own"

Artist: Robyn

Orchestra: Vitamin String Quartet

 

Song: "You Oughta Know"

Artist: Alanis Morissette

Orchestra: Duomo

Song: "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham"

Orchestra: Kris Bowers

 

Song: "Sign of the Times"

Artist: Harry Styles

Orchestra: Steve Horner

 

Song: "What About Us"

Artist: P!nk

Orchestra: Duomo

 

Song: "How Deep Is Your Love"

Artist: Calvin Harris and Disciples

Orchestra: Kiris

 

Song: "Wrecking Ball"

Artist: Miley Cyrus

Orchestra: Midnight String Quartet

Bridgerton season two premieres March 25 on Netflix.

