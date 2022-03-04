Cynthia Bailey Reveals the One Thing "Nobody Talks About" on Big Brother

Watch : Cynthia Bailey Addresses Todd Bridges DRAMA on "Celebrity Big Brother"

Being cut off from the outside world and stuck in a house with people you're competing against presents its fair share of problems.

Such was the case for Cynthia Bailey on Celebrity Big Brother, although one problem stuck out in her mind more than others, she revealed during E! News Daily Pop on March 4: "I didn't have sex for 37 days, to be exact."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum married Mike Hill in Oct. 2020. While she couldn't hear from him throughout her stint on CBB's third season, Cynthia explained that she could send messages out. Therefore, she added, "I kept making sure that they let Mike know, 'Do your push-ups! Be ready for me! Because I don't know when I'm leaving, but when I get out of here, it's on.'"

Cynthia was one of the last remaining contestants this season, making it all the way to the final three—which is "a whole 'nother story," according to her—and she said she found it "crazy" that "nobody talks about" the sex aspect.