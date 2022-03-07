Exclusive

Desserts Meet Their Doppelgängers In First Trailer For Is It Cake?

The new Netflix baking show Is It Cake? challenges bakers to fake out a panel of judges by making their confections look like real-life items. Watch the trailer now!

Who knew cake could give you an existential crisis?

In the trailer for Is It Cake?, which E! News has exclusively debuted, bakers are asked to craft confections that look identical to everyday items in order to trick a panel of celebrity judges. The show, coming to Netflix on March 18, absolutely has us seeing double.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day, the show is a win-win! 

"I'm thrilled to be a part of such a cool and exciting show," he exclusively told E! News. "Plus, I love cake so I negotiated to take home all the leftovers instead of being paid with money I just would have used to buy cake."

The show features appearances from A-list guest judges including Karamo Brown, Heidi Gardner, Loni Love and Bobby Moynihan.

The new footage shows contestants who dazzle with their cakes made to resemble hamburgers, red party cups, rubber ducks and piñatas. In the end, the three most talented bakers will compete for a grand prize of $50,000.

Not bad for a little sugar and eggs!

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Whether you find the cakes to be feats of creativity or a little disconcerting—or maybe a little bit of both!—the bakers themselves appear to be aware of the absurdity.

"What I do is the weirdest thing in the world," one contestant jokes. "There are people saving lives and I am making cake look like other things."

Hey, we all have our callings!

The show shares an aesthetic with Netflix's Emmy-nominated baking reality competition series Nailed It!, where amateur home bakers to replicate professional works of baking perfection, often to hilarious results.

Is It Cake? will start testing your baking eyeballs when it premieres on Netflix March 18.

