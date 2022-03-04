Would Steve Harvey Take Michael B Jordan As His Son-in-Law? He Says…

Sorry, Michael! Steve Harvey is not ready to give away daughter Lori Harvey just yet.
During his March 3 appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, the Family Feud host participated in a game of "Sip or Spill," which required him to answer the questions the co-hosts asked or take a sip of his beverage.
While playing the game, the 65-year-old comedian struggled to answer whether he would approve of Michael B. Jordan, 35, asking his stepdaughter Lori, 25, for her hand in marriage.
"Man, this is a hard one," he said. "I've given away two daughters. I've got four. That's a really hard one. I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man."
At that moment, Steve proceeded to take a large sip from his glass.
Though Steve may not be ready to be father of the bride just yet, he previously said that he can't find one reason to dislike Michael, who has been dating the socialite for more than a year.
"You know, I have tried not to like him," Steve told Ellen DeGeneres last March. "I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go. 'Cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."
But after spending a lot of time with the Creed actor and meeting his family, Steve gave People's 2020 "Sexiest Man Alive" his stamp of approval.
"This guy is such a good guy, man," the Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man author continued. "He is one of the nicest guys, man. I've met his father. I've set up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can't find nothin' wrong with him. Between me and you, I'm hoping this lasts 'cause this is a really, really good guy, man."
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)