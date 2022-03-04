Would Steve Harvey Take Michael B Jordan As His Son-in-Law? He Says…

Watch : Steve Harvey's Feelings On Daughter Dating Michael B. Jordan

Sorry, Michael! Steve Harvey is not ready to give away daughter Lori Harvey just yet.



During his March 3 appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, the Family Feud host participated in a game of "Sip or Spill," which required him to answer the questions the co-hosts asked or take a sip of his beverage.



While playing the game, the 65-year-old comedian struggled to answer whether he would approve of Michael B. Jordan, 35, asking his stepdaughter Lori, 25, for her hand in marriage.

"Man, this is a hard one," he said. "I've given away two daughters. I've got four. That's a really hard one. I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man."

At that moment, Steve proceeded to take a large sip from his glass.

Though Steve may not be ready to be father of the bride just yet, he previously said that he can't find one reason to dislike Michael, who has been dating the socialite for more than a year.