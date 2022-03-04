Amal Clooney Shares Rare Comment About Family Life With George Clooney

Watch : Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N.

Amal Clooney is shedding light on her everlasting love.

In an interview with Time magazine published March 2, Amal opened up about her marriage to actor George Clooney and the home life they share.

"Marriage has been wonderful," the human rights activist said. "I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter."

Amal expressed that she cherishes their romance and her role as mother to their 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined," she told the publication. "I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance."

Sharing the same sentiment, George has gushed about his feelings for Amal and their family many a time.

In a November 2021 episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, George described Amal as "the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman" he has ever met, adding that he "couldn't be happier" with their life together.