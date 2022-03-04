The MixtapE! Presents Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Ain't no cryin' in the club or on new music Friday.
On March 4, Camila Cabello delighted fans when she released her new single featuring Ed Sheeran. Titled "Bam Bam," the track is expected to be featured on her third full-length album, Familia, which is coming out April 8.
"This song is mostly just about like, 'Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life,'" she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "Whatever it is that's going on in your life...hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now. But things are always taking crazy turns.'"
And with the 2022 ACM Awards just days away, country singers like LOCASH and Alana Springsteen have given us new music to help us get hyped for the show on March 7. Prepare to create your playlist for the weekend with our picks below.
Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran—"Bam Bam"
Standing out as one of this year's most anticipated event singles, "Bam Bam" heralds the arrival of Camila's third full-length album, Familia. "This is one of my favorite songs we've ever written," Camila shared on Instagram. "Your life doesn't have to be perfect for you to allow yourself joy. Even through the heartache and the confusion and the messiness....we keep dancing."
Machine Gun Kelly feat. Lil Wayne—"ay!"
The rock star is making a splashy return to his hip-hop roots with his new song. The all-star collaboration previews MGK's highly anticipated sixth studio album, mainstream sellout, set for release on March 25.
LOCASH feat. Mike Love and Bruce Johnston—"Beach Boys"
It's never too early to start dreaming about summer. Incorporating one of American music's most classic "I Get Around" hooks, LOCASH's sunny, go with the flow melodies and breezy vocal harmonies have us counting down until beach days.
New Kids on the Block feat. Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue—"Bring Back the Time"
Capturing a love of music, memories and people celebrating the best of times, NKOTB's new song may be the perfect tease for their highly anticipated tour. "From the second I started working on this song, I knew it could be a perfect anthem for the entire Mixtape 2022 tour! Sort of like a ‘Mixtape within a Mixtape,'" Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. "When the other artists from the tour lineup responded with such enthusiasm, and were willing to take this nostalgic musical journey together, I knew it would be something special for all of our fans."
Suki Waterhouse—"Devil I Know"
In the sultry song, Suki's vocals are paired with synthesized guitar strums as she repeatedly dedicates herself to "staying faithful to the devil" she knows. "'Devil I Know' is about the twisted pleasures of going back to someone who you're addicted to and the joy you feel in that moment of breaking your own promises," Suki said in a statement. "It's a beautiful and sad song about being constrained to a relationship that may not be the most healthy."
5 Seconds of Summer—"Complete Mess"
Before hitting the road this summer, the band gave fans another song to add to their playlist. The anthemic single aptly balances an expansive, epic vibe with a contemporary pop sensibility. And in just a couple of days, the track's music video has already earned one million views on YouTube.
Alana Springsteen—"Me, Myself and Why"
The 21-year-old rising star is "so proud" of her newest song that is described as an uptempo smash. "‘Me Myself and Why' is about that heart-versus-head moment after a breakup when you know you need to walk away but you falter, even though this person has given you every reason to leave and not look back," she said in a statement. "It's full of passion, conflict, angst, pain, and anger—at myself and at him."
Mallrat—"Teeth"
Before the release of her debut album on May 13, Mallrat gave fans a taste of what to expect with her newest song. "I like to think that if 'Teeth' was out in 2004, it would be on The OC soundtrack," she said in a statement. "In the song, I describe a big, omnipresent 'it.' When I wrote these lyrics, I was playing with the idea that we talk about sex, prayer, violence and power with very similar language. I wanted to see if I could blur all of these things into one blurry ball of energy."
Johnny Dailey—"Friends, Farms and Fords"
Featured on his debut EP titled Dillashaw, "Friends, Farms and Fords" provides another inside glimpse into Johnny's life while simultaneously peeling back the layers of his story in rural Alabama and the lessons he lives by to this day. Prepare to hear much more from this rising country singer.
Lubalin —"Dougie Jones"
The self-taught singer-songwriter-producer and viral TikTok mastermind has released a new song that highlights his ease for experimenting with harmonies, melodies, textures and vocal timbres. The music video also showcases his unique approach to production.
Happy listening!