Inside the Star-Studded Return of Revolve's Social Club

Kim Kardashian, Angus Cloud and Winnie Harlow were among the many celebrities in attendance at last night's soirée celebrating the opening of the West Hollywood pop-up and social hub.

By Emily Spain, Carly Shihadeh Mar 05, 2022 12:20 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
Ecomm Revolve Social ClubDonato Sardella / Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Revolve Social Club is back and better than ever!

After a three year hiatus, the fashion retailer's previously members-only space is returning to West Hollywood, Calif. for six weeks, but this time, anyone can enjoy the immersive pop-up retail and social hub. The two-story club will not only house fashion labels like Cult Gaia, Selkie, Free People, Song of Style and House of Harlow 1960, but guests can shop dozens of beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Osea and Summer Fridays while sipping on La Colombe coffee and capturing content in the aesthetically-pleasing lounges on the first floor.

On the second floor wellness center, members can align their mind, body and soul with expert-led training sessions, FaceGym facials, Chillhouse nail care and other services provided by cult-favorite beauty brands like OUAI and Legology.

Given the space is already on track to become the epicenter of It Girl culture during its West Hollywood tenure, it's only fitting that Kim KardashianSofia Richie, Winnie HarlowElsa Hosk, Alessandra Ambrosio and other fashion icons were in attendance at last night's opening party. And of course, they all understood the assignment and served up insanely stylish looks. The best part? You can shop their looks below!

read
Why Women Everywhere Love Lauren Conrad's Kohl's Collection & The Little Market
Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Winnie Harlow proves that the zebra print trend is here to stay. Get her sparkly matching set below! 

Trending Stories

1

Stanford Responds to Alleged Disciplinary Action Against Katie Meyer

2

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Enjoy Lunch Together in Beverly Hills

3

See Russell Wilson’s Proposal to Have “More Babies” With Wife Ciara

ITMFL Nana Top

Pair this top with the matching skirt, blue jeans, or black leather pants to stand out and stay on trend!

$225
Revolve

ITMFL Parc Skirt

We're obsessed with this sparkly zebra print skirt

$335
Revolve
Getty

Alessandra Ambrossio is giving us all the chic, glamorous '70s vibes in this jumpsuit. 

Norma Kamali Rectangle Jog Jumpsuit

You'll look so glamorous in this belted jumpsuit. How gorgeous is this color? 

$175
Revolve
Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Angus Cloud made his way into our hearts on Euphoria, and now he's making his mark on the fashion world. We're still not over this Burberry look from FWRD Man!

Burberry Long Sleeve Shirt

You can't go wrong with the classic Burberry plaid print. 

$490
Forward

Burberry Debson Check Short

Splurging on these Burberry shorts might be worth it if it means we can twin with Angus. 

$630
Forward
Getty

Elsa Hosk took to Instagram stories to credit Hailey Bieber's Valentine's Day look as the inspiration behind her adorable look. 

Miaou Micro Mini Skirt

Mini skirts are trending, and this black one is a closet staple you'll wear again and again. 

$155
Revolve

Equipment Leema Blouse

This red blouse is giving us: I'm professional, but I'm still hot. 

$230
Revolve

SPRWMN Lace-Up Moto Jacket

We love a good leather jacket to add an edge to your outfit! 

$1535
Revolve
Getty

Sofia Richie dressed up the classic blue jean and white t-shirt look with her yellow jacket and glamorous heels. 

Anine Bing Gavin Jean

These jeans come in two gorgeous shades of denim. 

$229
Revolve

Revolve Social Club, which is located at 8540 Melrose Ave., will be open from 11:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. daily until April 24, 2022.

Up next: We're "Burnin Up" for These "Cool" Jonas Brother Gift Guide Picks

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Stanford Responds to Alleged Disciplinary Action Against Katie Meyer

2

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Enjoy Lunch Together in Beverly Hills

3

See Russell Wilson’s Proposal to Have “More Babies” With Wife Ciara

4

Parents of Soccer Player Katie Meyer Break Silence in First Interview

5

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed