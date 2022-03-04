Hilaria Baldwin Announces She's Taking a Break From Social Media

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Hilaria's social media hiatus comes four months after Alec accidentally discharged a prop gun on the New Mexico set of Rust, killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on Oct. 22, 2021.

In the wake of the tragedy, the 30 Rock alum said in a statement that he was "fully cooperating," adding "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." Meanwhile, Hilaria took to Instagram and shared in a post, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her Son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

In a December interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Alec said that the gun went off during what he called a "marked rehearsal" on set. He also contended that he "didn't pull the trigger," but that the gun went off when he had "let go" of its hammer.

The actor is currently facing a wrongful death lawsuit from Halyna's husband Matthew Hutchins, who filed the complaint on behalf of himself and their 9-year-old son Andros. In the complaint, the family claims that Alec and other defendants listed in the suit "failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."