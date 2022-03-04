Why Ryan Seacrest Swears It's Not "Awkward" Interviewing Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough

Only Ryan Seacrest can make talking to an ex look easy.
On March 4, the host of iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest had the opportunity to chat with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough for their new ABC special. And while some fans—including his co-hosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad—may have predicted some tension between Ryan and his ex-girlfriend, it just wasn't the case.
"Jules, just to start. Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me," Ryan shared. "And I said, ‘Not at all.' Julianne, they don't understand that concept that one can remain friends after a breakup."
Regardless of any skepticism, Julianne also confirmed she remains "friends" with the American Idol host and that they chat from time to time.
"That's what I'm saying," Ryan added. "She feels the same way I do. There's nothing uncomfortable about it because we've remained friends for years and still are."
Back in March 2013, E! News confirmed that Ryan and Julianne had broken up after two years of dating. At the time, insiders said the duo's respective busy work schedules proved to be too much.
As for what caused the pair to reunite on the radio, Julianne and her brother were promoting their upcoming pre-Oscars special titled Step Into…The Movies.
"I'm so excited and honored to celebrate these iconic dances in films," Julianne wrote on Instagram on Feb. 18. "Sharing with you some of the legendary dances we have all watched and enjoyed through the years."
Viewers can expect dances inspired by La La Land, Dirty Dancing, Moulin Rouge and more Hollywood favorites.
As for the odds that Ryan will interview his ex again, it may be safe to place a bet. After all, there remains no drama with this friendly pair.
"I love you guys both," Ryan said at the end of his interview. "Great to see you."
Step Into…The Movies airs March 20 at 10 p.m. on ABC.