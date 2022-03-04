Why Ryan Seacrest Swears It's Not "Awkward" Interviewing Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Dish on Working as BFFs

Only Ryan Seacrest can make talking to an ex look easy.

On March 4, the host of iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest had the opportunity to chat with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough for their new ABC special. And while some fans—including his co-hosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad—may have predicted some tension between Ryan and his ex-girlfriend, it just wasn't the case.

"Jules, just to start. Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me," Ryan shared. "And I said, ‘Not at all.' Julianne, they don't understand that concept that one can remain friends after a breakup."

Regardless of any skepticism, Julianne also confirmed she remains "friends" with the American Idol host and that they chat from time to time.

"That's what I'm saying," Ryan added. "She feels the same way I do. There's nothing uncomfortable about it because we've remained friends for years and still are."