Ole Henriksen Friends & Family Sale: Score 30% Off Sitewide

On the hunt for deals and a new skincare routine? You're in luck—Ole Henriksen is having a sale!
Now through 2/7, you can score 30% off sitewide, plus 40% off select Glow Goodies! Additionally, when you spend $50, you'll receive a free 4-piece gift (Deluxe mini Banana Bright Eye Creme, Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, Dewtopia and Strength Trainer) with code: FOUR.
Whether you're trying to cover up your dark circles, counteract aging or tackle dry winter skin, Ole Henriksen has a solution. Below, we rounded up our favorite products that you're gonna want to stock up on while they're on sale!
Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer
One thing is for certain—the internet loves this moisturizer! After launching in January, the nutrient-rich Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer has garnered a lot of buzz for its long-term hydrating balm-to-gel texture. In addition to keeping skin hydrated, it works to strengthen the skin's barrier and protect from external aggressors thanks to ingredients like peptides, collagen and hyaluronic acid.
Truth Serum®
Packed with the brand's True-C Complex, collagen, orange and green tea extracts, this lightweight serum works to hydrate, tone and firm skin to reveal younger-looking, energized skin. Plus, it's oil-free and quick-absorbing!
Even Jacob Elordi is a fan! Makeup artist and hairstylist Shannon James Julian Willams recently broke down the Euphoria star's skincare routine, which included the glow-inducing serum. You can check out the video here!
Dewtopia™ 20% Acid Night Treatment
If you want to wake up to radiant, smooth skin, add this transformative treatment to your cart right now. It's comprised of a powerful 20% acid blend (10% AHAs and 10% PHAs), plus aloe juice, birch sap and cotton water, to address common skin concerns like uneven texture, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles overnight.
Banana Bright™ Eye Crème
Kiss dark circles goodbye! Thanks to a blend of collagen and vitamin C, this cream helps brighten and color-correct the eye area.
PHAT Glow Facial™
No need to leave the house to get a spa-level treatment! This glow-inducing facial has PHAs, Nordic birch sap, chia seed oil, pink bentonite clay, licorice root extract and many more skin-loving ingredients to clarify, exfoliate and nourish skin.
One reviewer said, "I don't write reviews unless I feel strongly about a product, either good or bad, I can not put into words how much I love this product, I have never found a chemical exfoliant that didn't irritate my face. Usually when I try them it leaves my skin red and splotchy, That never happened with this. I can see immediate results. My skin is so soft and glowing. I am a 40 year old woman and I take skincare very seriously. I use it twice a week and my skin has never looked better."
Glow2OH™ Dark Spot Toner
Reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots in as little as 7 days? Count us in! This PHA toner also includes sandalwood, chamomile and licorice extracts to help smooth and calm skin.
Cold Plunge™ Pore Remedy Moisturizer
We are most definitely picking up this moisturizer while it's on sale—it's one of our all-time favorites! Not only does it keep skin hydrated all day, but it corrects texture and works to lighten dark spots. Not to mention, it features BHA, LHA and menthyl lactate, which produces a cooling effect to wake you up in the morning!
Wrinkle Blur™ Bakuchiol Eye Gel Crème
Although retinol-powered eye creams are effective, they're not for everyone. If retinol doesn't get along with your skin, this eye cream features bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative that does practically everything retinol does, but it's less irritating. In addition to bakuchiol, this cream is infused with peptides, proteins and orchid stem cells to reduce puffiness, smooth skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Lemonade Smoothing Scrub™
Packed with high-potency AHAs, holy basil and chamomile, this vegan scrub will help you kiss dry winter skin goodbye by gentling exfoliating dead skin cells to reveal radiant, smoother skin.
Cold Plunge™ Pore Mask
We love this detoxifying mask so much! Not only does aid in removing excess oil and impurities, but it also works to refine pores and give your entire face a more refreshed feel and look.
Ole Glow® Vault ($210 Value)
Crafting the perfect skincare routine can be hard, which is why we suggest investing in one of Ole Henriksen's curated sets. This one includes five full-size hero products like the Truth Juice Daily Cleanser, Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner, Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème and Banana Bright Eye Crème.
