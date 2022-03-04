Why Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Was "Shocked" to Receive So Much Hate

Love Is Blind fans aren't exactly rushing to clink (gold) glasses with Shaina Hurley.
The reality TV star exclusively told E! News she's been "keeping up" with viewers' reactions to the show, and while she's admittedly gotten "a lot of great support and love," Shaina said she's also been on the receiving end of many hateful comments, which she wasn't expecting.
"I was very shocked on how people are so quick to judge and give their opinion," Shaina said. "I understand that you become invested in something, but they have to understand that they're not seeing the full picture. So I was kind of shocked with how hateful some of the comments could be."
Shaina was in an on-and-off relationship with Kyle Abrams this season, but the two broke up due to religious differences. She also had feelings for Shayne Jensen, and in a particularly heated moment on the show, she called his relationship with Natalie Lee "comical."
Though Shaina didn't address the comment directly, she did tell E! News one of her biggest regrets was "put[ting] my personal opinion so far out there on something that I did not have full knowledge of."
Shayne and Natalie made it down the aisle regardless of the drama, but after a blowup fight the night before the wedding, Natalie ultimately said "I don't" at the altar.
Still, looking back, Shayne has "zero regrets," he told E! News.
"I'm the kind of person, I have zero regrets," Shayne added. "Because I wouldn't have learned from any of the mistakes that I did make."
Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee shared a similar sentiment, telling E! News that he's fully aware he's "tragically flawed."
"I say dumb stuff," Shake continued. "And somehow I ended up in a decent place in life. I don't know who to thank for it, probably my mom...But you know, the reason I get by, the reason I wake up and can live with myself, I have a good heart."
The friends who "actually" have his back—"maybe not some of the people here"—know that too, Shake said, referring to a select few of his Love Is Blind co-stars.
Shake met former fiancée Deepti Vempati in the pods and ended up making multiple derogatory remarks about her appearance throughout the season. Some fans (and Deepti's brother, who wrote a scathing message to Shake) have taken to social media to call him out, but he assured E! News that he's "having way too much fun with the fan reactions," even if they're hateful.
"I can't get enough of it, I love it," Shake said. "Because most of the time, what they hate on me for is just, like, so not true, out of touch with reality or just obviously flawed."
Shake even has a strategy for how to respond, he added, "I can a lot of times just like flip it right back on them, and then they're like, 'Oh, I'm sorry,' with a smiley emoji...So I see it as a challenge, like how many people can I flip over?"
Deepti, meanwhile, told E! News that Love Is Blind fans have been "so freaking supportive" of her: "Honestly, the fans of the show are so amazing." And if she does encounter any hate, she simply chooses not to engage, stating, "It's for the benefit of my mental health."
Like Shake, Deepti doesn't have any regrets, admitting, "I think I was meant to go through this process to learn about myself and grow as a person."
The same can't be said for Jarrette Jones, though. He proposed to Mallory Zapata this season, but when she turned him down, he popped the question to Iyanna McNeely. They became a couple and Mallory accepted Salvador Perez's engagement, but when Jarrette and Mallory met for the first time in person, they shared a long conversation that was hard for Sal to watch.
It's this conversation, Jarrette told E! News, that is his biggest regret from the show.
"I definitely feel like when we were in Mexico and the conversation that I had with Mallory, I could have tailored that a little bit differently," he said. "At that point, I was engaged."
Still, "emotions were high," Jarrette added, "And we were just coming out of the pods, and that was my first time seeing her."
He continued, "But I could have, out of respect for my wife—or my fiancée at the time—I could have tailored the conversation a little bit differently."
Hear more from the Love Is Blind cast in the above E! News interviews.
Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.