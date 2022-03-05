Finished Love Is Blind? Watch These Drama-Filled Dating Shows Next

Watch : "Love Is Blind": Shake Chatterjee CAN'T TRUST Kyle Abrams!

There simply aren't enough episodes of Love Is Blind to fulfill our desire for drama and romance.

On Friday, Mar. 4, Netflix reunited Shake, Deepti, Kyle and more season two stars in a truly jaw-dropping reunion episode, officially bringing this whirlwind journey to an end. And while Netflix delivered on everything fans wanted and more, viewers can't help but ask for, well, more.

So it's a good thing there are so many reality TV shows out there. There's Love Island U.K., The Bachelor, Temptation Island—the list can go on.

And don't even get us started on the amount of spinoffs TLC has premiered since finding success with their series 90 Day Fiancé. According to our last count, there are just under 20 shows that fall under the 90 Day umbrella, so the options are endless.

For those who've already seen The Bachelor or 90 Day, do not worry. There are plenty of options to explore in the coming days, with even more series coming down the pipeline.