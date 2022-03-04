Pete Davidson in Talks With Jeff Bezos for Out of This World Space Trip

Bet you can't find this experience for sale on Amazon.
Pete Davidson and Jeff Bezos may be the next celebrities headed to outer space together on a Blue Origin flight. According to a source with knowledge of the possible venture, there have been talks between the Saturday Night Live star and founder of Amazon to make the out of this world trip a reality.
"They've been in discussions, several," the source shared with E! News. "Nothing is official yet and no date locked in. It's very preliminary."
While the pairing may seem unusual to some, other fans can't help but remember when Pete and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian visited Jeff's mansion in January.
At the time, E! News confirmed that the couple stayed for a few hours. And while it's unclear what the group chatted about, perhaps the idea of traveling was discussed. After all, Pete previously tackled the world of outer space in a Saturday Night Live skit.
Last May, Pete appeared in a skit titled "Chad on Mars," where his character was chosen to save the colonists at host Elon Musk's Space X Mars habitat.
In the sketch, Elon rushes to mission control when a trip to Mars goes terribly wrong. While he warns Chad that he won't survive the mission, Pete's character conquers the impossible by saving the colony.
Although Pete hasn't had official experience in space, Jeff can't say the same. In October, the CEO sent Star Trek star William Shatner into space. And in July, he was also able to travel on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.
"It's amazing. There are no words," Jeff told NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle in his first post-launch interview. "I'm not talented enough to put this into words."
"We have to build a road to space so that our kids and their kids can build a future," he continued. "We live on this beautiful planet. You can't imagine how thin the atmosphere is when you see it from space."
Page Six was the first to report the news.