Why Beauties Everywhere Love Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Makeup

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are so many celebrity beauty lines out there, but Lady Gaga's brand Haus Labs is in a league of its own. The superstar has really come through with some revolutionary products. Plus, they are vegan and cruelty-free.
If you want an all-out glam look, these are the products you need. If you prefer a more subtle vibe, these are the long-lasting products that you need to survive a long day. No matter what you're going for, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga delivers high-quality products that you will buy on repeat.
Here are some of the most-loved items from the brand along with some super-enticing reviews from fans.
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Must-Haves
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-Puffing Concealer
You deserve a concealer that does more than just cover. This formula blurs, brightens, and de-puffs, per the brand. It is long-wearing, lightweight, and buildable so you can customize your coverage. There are 31 shades to choose from.
'A shopper said, "Tried so many concealers but non of them hid my marks other than this one. I have uneven skin, acne scars, dark spots and dry skin. Yet, this product hasn't made my skin break out and it feels/looks like I never had those problems. I'm so grateful to finally found the product that I will use forever."
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Hy-Power Pigment Paint
Why buy a bunch of different beauty products when you can just use this one to do so much. You can apply this is a lip color, eyeshadow, or blush. This multi-tasker is transfer-proof and long-lasting. Even if you sweat or get caught in the rain, your glam will still look amazing. There are 11 matte shades and 9 sheer shimmer shades.
A Haus Labs shopper reviewed, "They are not lying about the 'hy-power.' This product exceeded my expectations. 'A little goes a long way' is an understatement. The smallest drop will go a mile! I am very impressed with the coverage and versatility of this product. I would highly recommend trying it out."
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
If you've struggled to find a foundation that matches your complexion, this one comes in 51 shades. It has a medium coverage that you can build up without a heavy feeling. It has a clean formula and it's made with ingredients that reduce redness, according to the brand.
A shopper raved, "My new favorite foundation. I love how this makes my skin feel. I started wearing this foundation right before a trip to Vegas. I had a long day of travel and my foundation didn't rub off or cake or irritate my sensitive skin. I actually think it complimented my skin. I used to only use Estée Lauder but now I can't imagine using anything besides this current bottle. Im sold on Haus labs for everything."
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder
I just had to buy this after watching so many beauty tutorials. This powder blends seamlessly into the skin without looking ghostly or giving flash back on camera. This is amazing to set makeup and control shine. It gives this "filt in real life" blurred finish that I can't get enough of. It comes in 5 colors.
A shopper said, "This powder is so soft and blurs so well. I don't even feel like I am wearing makeup. It is my favorite powder."
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer
When you think of liquid lipsticks, you probably picture a matte finish, but this one is all about the shine! It delivers a transfer-proof, super glossy finish that lasts all day without the need to reapply. It comes in six gorgeous shades.
A shopper reviewed, "I love a good lip stain/long lasting lip color, but so many of them don't live up to the hype. This one does! The shades are gorgeous, the formula is lightweight, soft and comfortable and it just lasts and lasts! I'm in love!"
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Le Monster Lip Crayon Lipstick
A long-lasting, lip color that actually feels comfortable!? Yes, it does exist! This one feels creamy on the lips, but it dries down to a matte color. It feels incredibly lightweight and the color is super buildable. It's available in 16 shades. It has 126.7K Sephora Loves.
A shopper raved, "You Have To Have This! I have searched for a long lasting, easy to apply, brilliant color, moisture rich, lip stain for years.. I finally found it! After buying my first one, I had to buy 2 more in different colors. This lip crayon is the absolute best!"
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga The Edge Precision Eyebrow Pencil
Use this precise brow pencil to create natural hair-like strokes. Just brush up the brows with an attached spoolie, then fill in the brow with the pencil and blend it with the spoolie. This eyebrow pencil comes in 13 shades ranging from blonde to black.
A fan gushed, "Best brow pencil I've ever used. It's thin enough to create detail, but sturdy enough that it won't break when pressure is applied. I will continue to purchase it."
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer
You can define and blur with ease when you use this bronzing powder. It has a skin-like finish and 12-hour staying power, per the brand. You can choose from 12 shades.
A shopper shared, "Smooth like butter! I love this bronzer so much. While it is a powder, it is so creamy and melts right into my skin. The color is perfect and blendable. Highly recommend!"
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil
Get hydration without heaviness, shine without stickiness, and shine with the PhD Hybrid Lip Oil. There are 4 pigmented shades and a clear option to choose from.
"Where have you been all my life?!? I LOVE this stuff! I bought the clear lip oil with the intention of using it over the matte lip crayon but fell in love with it all on its own. It's thicker than I thought it would be but it's not sticky. After I used it, I felt like my lips were moisturized even at the end of the day. It's great alone just for a little shine or over lip color to perk it up. I am definitely going to be trying this lip oil in other colors but the clear is my go to for now," a shopper gushed.
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter
Achieve a radiant glow with a gel-powder highlighter that melts into your skin to deliver a stunning, blurred effect. There are 10 shades.
A fan of the product explained, "Perfect amount of shine. This highlighter goes on extremely smooth and leaves a beautiful shine. The highlighter is buildable so it could be a modest glow or striking shine. It goes on well on any type of skin, mine is combo, my moms is oily and my sister is extremely dry, and it looks good on all of us. This is a win for Haus Labs. I hope they come out with more colors."
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliner
The search is over. You found the long-wear, high-pigment, waterproof eyeliner you've always wanted. It has a smooth, effortless glide with every application. It comes in 13 matte shades and 5 shimmers.
A shopper raved, "Love this eyeliner! Waterproof, cry-proof but easily removable! Stays put but also smudges nice and evenly. Glides on, no tugging or pulling. My new go to eyeliner!"
If you're still shopping for beauty essentials, you'll love this $59 deal on $350 worth of products from Olaplex, 111SKIN, First Aid Beauty, and more.
—Originally published Mar. 28, 2022 at 4 AM PT.