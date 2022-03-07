Summer House Sneak Peek: See Why Craig Conover Doesn’t Want to Be Exclusive With Paige DeSorbo

Defining the relationship...reluctantly.
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's relationship has slowly been heating up on Summer House, but when Paige reveals she has a burning question about their relationship status in this sneak peek of the upcoming March 7 episode, Craig is quick to extinguish the idea of them being exclusive.
The pair is hanging out at Paige's New York City apartment instead of the Hamptons in the below clip, as she explains in a confessional that Craig decided to visit once she admitted her feelings for him: "I sent Craig a text message just being like, 'Hey, this is where my head's at and if we're not on the same page, consider me out.'"
"And the next thing I know," Paige continues, "Craig is on a flight to New York to hang out with me."
This isn't their first time seeing each other on Summer House, though. Craig and his Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll partied with the group on the Fourth of July, and while Paige and Craig were just starting to explore being more than friends, she was upset when he admitted to hooking up with Kristin Cavallari (something Kristin's previously denied).
However, now that Paige and Craig are back on track, they're just casually chatting about her apartment and how "comfortable" Craig feels there. An awkward silence eventually kicks in, and Paige uses the opportunity to begin that talk, saying, "Look, I'm like not the type of girl to ever ask a guy, 'What are we?'"
"I think that's so loser-ish," she continues. "But obviously we've been hanging out more and I love whatever we're doing."
Paige then insists she's not putting Craig "on the spot," but before she can continue, he reveals his feelings on the matter are "really simple."
"We're always gonna be jealous of each other," Craig says. "It's not worth, though, saying we're completely exclusive because I think that would put too much stress on it and I don't think it would last."
Envisioning his "arc" of their relationship, Craig explains that, ideally, they'll just keep hanging out until they reach a point where "we'll both know that it would be inappropriate for us to ever..."
"...be hooking up with other people," Paige chimes in. "Okay, that's how I feel.
Watch the full conversation in the above clip.
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)