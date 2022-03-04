Maksim Chmerkovskiy Details Harrowing Escape From War-Torn Ukraine: "I Feel Guilty"

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s EMOTIONAL Message From Ukraine

Dancing With the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he is overcome with guilt and trauma after safely escaping war-torn Ukraine.

I feel guilty," the dance pro confessed in a remote interview on Good Morning America March 4. "I feel bad. I feel shame. I feel upset."

The 42-year-old dance pro had shared gripping video dispatches on Instagram while stranded in his native country after Russian began its invasion Feb. 24. "This was not me trying to publicize the situation," he said on GMA. "This was me trying to cry for help. I literally, I was just screaming out, 'This is what I just saw. I just want you to see it, whoever you are.'"

On March 2, he flew back to Los Angeles to reunite with his wife and co-star Peta Murgatroyd and their 5-year-old son, Shai, as the fighting continued

The dance pro was born in Ukraine in 1980, when it was part of the U.S.S.R. He emigrated to the United States with his parents and brother and co-star Valentin Chmerkovskiy in 1994—three years after the Soviet Union fell. Last year, Chmerkovskiy returned to Ukraine to film a local version of the reality show World of Dance in the capital of Kyiv.