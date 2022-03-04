Oops We Just Fell In Love With Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Romance All Over Again

We must confess: We can't get enough of this birthday tribute.
Britney Spears took to Instagram on March 3 to celebrate Sam Asghari turning 28. "Happy Birthday to my Fiancé," the 40-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of the couple standing in front of a sunset. "I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you!!!!"
And they say he's so lucky—and he would have to agree. "Millions of things to wish for," he commented. "I only have one wish."
To kick off his 28th year, the duo set out on a romantic beach getaway earlier this week. "May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé," Britney, whose conservatorship was terminated in November, wrote on Feb. 27. "I love him so much!!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love!!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday!!!"
Naturally, Britney has been hitting us with all the highlights from their trip including their beach days, scenic boat rides, shark sightings and escapades with baby turtles.
"My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: 100 baby turtles leave the hatch only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks," Britney shared on Instagram March 3. "Only 1 strong strong Turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies. He said these turtles represented life!!!!!" (Don't be fooled: The pair, who got engaged in September, haven't gotten married...yet).
For Sam, it was an epic adventure, even if he still thinks he's not a boy, not yet a man. "Most of you think I'm 49 but you're wrong," he wrote on Instagram. "I already celebrate every single day for this opportunity called ‘life.' The more mature I become the more I realize that I'm one SOB. I cherish & Love everything I have with all I have. Thank you for all the overwhelming wishes. The best Bday getaway with my queen."
Bow down to their cutest moments below.