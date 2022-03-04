Oops We Just Fell In Love With Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Romance All Over Again

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears celebrated his 28th birthday on March 3 with a romantic vacation. "Thank you for all the overwhelming wishes," he wrote. "The best Bday getaway with my queen."

We must confess: We can't get enough of this birthday tribute.

Britney Spears took to Instagram on March 3 to celebrate Sam Asghari turning 28. "Happy Birthday to my Fiancé," the 40-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of the couple standing in front of a sunset. "I love you so much  … I want a family with you … I want it all with you!!!!"

And they say he's so lucky—and he would have to agree. "Millions of things to wish for," he commented. "I only have one wish."

To kick off his 28th year, the duo set out on a romantic beach getaway earlier this week. "May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé," Britney, whose conservatorship was terminated in November, wrote on Feb. 27. "I love him so much!!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love!!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday!!!" 

photos
Britney Spears Through the Years

Naturally, Britney has been hitting us with all the highlights from their trip including their beach days, scenic boat rides, shark sightings and escapades with baby turtles.

"My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: 100 baby turtles leave the hatch only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks," Britney shared on Instagram March 3. "Only 1 strong strong Turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies. He said these turtles represented life!!!!!" (Don't be fooled: The pair, who got engaged in September, haven't gotten married...yet).

For Sam, it was an epic adventure, even if he still thinks he's not a boy, not yet a man. "Most of you think I'm 49 but you're wrong," he wrote on Instagram. "I already celebrate every single day for this opportunity called ‘life.' The more mature I become the more I realize that I'm one SOB. I cherish & Love everything I have with all I have. Thank you for all the overwhelming wishes. The best Bday getaway with my queen."

Bow down to their cutest moments below.

YouTube
Love at First Sight

The 40-year-old pop star met the fitness model, 28, on set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped in November 2016. Onscreen chemistry? Check!

Snapchat
Her Special Someone

Spears wished her fans a very Merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Asghari. 

Instagram
Kiss Me at Midnight

The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve. 

Instagram
Puppy Love

Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!

Arun Nevader/Getty Images
No. 1 Fans

In March 2017, the couple supported Asghari's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week. 

Instagram
In the 'Bu

Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!

Instagram
Fitness Fanatics

Spears celebrated her main main's birthday with a picturesque hike. 

Instagram
He Drives Her Crazy

The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017. 

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The pair got close for a photo opp ahead of Spears' Sin City performance. 

Instagram
Jet-Setters

In June 2017, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts. 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Putting On the Ritz

The lovebirds stepped out for a good cause at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Instagram
Date Night

"Having the best time with my other half," Spears wrote alongside this photo of the pair in June 2018.
 

BACKGRID
Out and About

The couple was photographed while running errands in 2019.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Ready

Britney and Sam made a rare public appearance at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Up, Up and Away

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration," Britney captioned a photo of the duo flying to Hawaii amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. 

Sam Asghari/Instagram
By Her Side

Following the February 2021 release of "Framing Britney Spears," Sam released a personal statement: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Instagram
Unbreakable Bond

In February 2021, a source close to the pop star offered rare insight into their shared private life. 

"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," the insider told E! News. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation... They work out together and both are very into staying fit and taking care of their bodies. They love watching movies together and hanging out at home. But Britney also loves going out to dinner, especially for sushi."

Instagram / Britney Spears
Say I Do

The lovebirds get attended Asghari's best friend's wedding in April 2021. Due to what a source described as "restrictions" involving the pandemic and her dad, Jamie Spears, an insider told E! News she "finally had an opportunity to get out and she took it."

Instagram
#FreeBritney

Ahead of his girlfriend's bombshell court testimony in June 2021, Sam shared his support for the social media movement calling for an end to her years-long conservatorship. 

Instagram
Hope For the Future

During the June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney testified to wanting what she described as the "real deal," marriage and a baby. According to the singer, the conservatorship prevents her from creating the future she wants. 

She told the judge, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

Instagram
Stronger Than Yesterday

As Britney continued to make positive strides in her conservatorship battle, a source close to Sam indicated a proposal was just over the horizon.

"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," the insider shared with E! News in September. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

The source explained further, "Things are evidently becoming better for Britney with her conservatorship and she's never felt this liberated in all aspects of her life. The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality. Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

On Sept. 12, 2021, the music superstar announced her engagement. In a video shared to Instagram, Brit showed off her bling as Sam asked, "Look at that! Do you like it?" "Yes!" she told him. 

