Parents of Soccer Player Katie Meyer Reflect on Their Daughter in First Interview Since Her Death

Watch : Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Following news of her passing, the parents of Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer are honoring their daughter's memory.



In an interview with Today on March 4, Steve and Gina Meyer opened up about the devastating loss of their 22-year-old daughter, who was found deceased in her campus residence on March 1. During the conversation, both Steve and Gina offered a glimpse into the circumstances in the weeks before their daughter's death, explaining that Katie was scared she would face disciplinary action from the university over an incident she was involved with.



Steve said his daughter was possibly facing punishment for "defending a teammate on campus over an incident."



Gina, who wore her late daughter's red sweatshirt during the interview, added that they have not seen the email yet, but Katie was receiving letters about the potential disciplinary action for the last few months. "This letter was kind of the final letter that there was going to be a trial or some kind of something," she said. "This is the only thing that we can come up with that triggered something."