Kim Kardashian Officially Removes “West” From Her Social Media Accounts

Kim Kardashian is a Kardashian once again.

One day after a Los Angeles judge approved her request to be legally single, Kim made it Instagram official.

At a hearing on March 2, the judge also granted Kim permission to legally revert back to her maiden name amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye "Ye" West. So naturally, the SKIMS founder adjusted her social media accounts to reflect the change in the evening on Thursday, March 3.

While her last name "West" has been scrubbed from her Twitter and Instagram accounts, she still proudly promotes her KKW Fragrance brand that bears her married initials.

Thursday turned out to be an exceptionally busy day for the reality star in more ways than one. She started the day by posting photos from her 6 a.m. hike with The Anti-Recidivism Coalition, and then made headlines for supporting her boyfriend Pete Davidson after Ye released a violent music video that referenced the Saturday Night Live star.