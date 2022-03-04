See Justin Timberlake’s Wild Birthday Tribute to Jessica Biel For “Kicking My Ass” at the Gym

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Justin Timberlake believes he isn't the only one bringing sexy back.

The Suit & Tie singer honored his wife Jessica Biel on her birthday with an Instagram post celebrating every part of her, no matter how quirky.

"Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good," he wrote on his Instagram Story alongside his latest photo commemorating the birthday girl. "I love you and I celebrate you every day."

In the photo Justin posted March 3, the married couple of almost nine years served looks in bright colors and bright pink sunglasses. Jessica stood out in the photo, donning light pink lipstick and baby blue hair. He captioned it, "MOOD: 40 AF."

Fans and friends joined in wishing the pisces celebrity a happy birthday, with some users saying, "Happy Birthday to your Queen bro!!" and "GANG GANG!!! HBD @jessicabiel"