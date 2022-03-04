Love Is Blind Creators Have Already Created Your Next Reality TV Obsession

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Finale, "RHONJ" Argument & "Joe Millionaire"

The creators of Love Is Blind just won't let us catch our breath!

On the heels of the hit dating show's second season, Netflix announced plans for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, from the creators of Love Is Blind. The series is set to premiere on April 6.

The show, which will probably be your next reality TV addiction, follows six couples on the verge of marriage, but "one partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure."

Thus, an ultimatum is issued.

"In just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on," according to Netflix. "In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures."

The show will be hosted by two very familiar faces to Love Is Blind fans: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.