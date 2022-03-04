Kaley Cuoco Gives Her Thoughts on Co-Star Pete Davidson Following Kanye "Ye" West's Music Video

Kaley Cuoco is anything but flighty when it comes to supporting her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson.
On Thursday, March 3, the Flight Attendant actress shared some kind words for her castmate after Kanye "Ye" West, who has been vocal about his displeasure for Pete's ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, released a music video that showed a clay figure in the comedian's likeness getting kidnapped and buried alive. The visuals drew backlash on social media, with several stars publicly defending Pete.
When one Instagram account shared a screenshot of filmmaker James Gunn's tweet that described the Saturday Night Live star as "one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know" and a "truly generous, tender & funny spirit," Kaley responded in the comments section alongside an emoji of a red heart, "Fact."
And the Big Bang Theory alum isn't the only one who appears to have Pete's back. Kim, who has been dating the King of Staten Island actor since November, also subtly showed her support by "liking" James' tweet amid the drama.
Kaley and Pete worked together last summer, when they filmed their upcoming rom-com Meet Cute in New York City. After filming for the flick wrapped in August, Kaley wrote on her Instagram, "What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film."
At the time, a source close to Kaley told E! News that the actress and Pete had "gotten to know each other well" during production.
"She is close friends with Pete," the source said. "She thinks he is hysterical and very sweet."
Clearly, that friendship has stuck.