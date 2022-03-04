Kaley Cuoco Gives Her Thoughts on Co-Star Pete Davidson Following Kanye "Ye" West's Music Video

Gotham/GC Images

Kaley and Pete worked together last summer, when they filmed their upcoming rom-com Meet Cute in New York City. After filming for the flick wrapped in August, Kaley wrote on her Instagram, "What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film."

At the time, a source close to Kaley told E! News that the actress and Pete had "gotten to know each other well" during production.

"She is close friends with Pete," the source said. "She thinks he is hysterical and very sweet."

Clearly, that friendship has stuck.