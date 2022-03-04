Mila Kunis Says She’s “Never Been More Proud” to Be Ukrainian Amid Invasion

Watch : Mila Kunis Catches Ashton Kutcher in a Big Lie

Mila Kunis is embracing her roots in Ukraine's time of need.

The Black Swan actress joined husband Ashton Kutcher in a video posted to his Instagram on March 3 to ask fans to help Ukraine, where she was born.

She started the video by explaining that she was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983 and came to America in 1991.

"I've always considered myself American—a proud American," she said. "I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But today I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian."

Ashton showed support for his wife of almost seven years by saying, "I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

Following Russia's invasion of the country, Ashton has used his social media platform to bring attention to the attacks on Ukraine. Now, the That '70s Show alums are looking to bring in donations for refugee aid.