Kim Kardashian Says She's "Doing So Great" During First Public Event Since Becoming Legally Single

Single and ready to stun!

Just one day after a Los Angeles judge granted Kim Kardashian's request to restore her marital status to single, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out for the grand opening of Revolve's Social Club.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Kim made a surprise appearance when arriving alone to the celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 3, marking her first public event as a legally single woman.

The witness said that, when asked how she was, Kim responded, "I'm doing so great!"

Wearing a full black leather moto look from Balenciaga, the reality star certainly dressed to impress as she explored the three-story space that serves as a private showroom, event space and personal shopping venue, which officially opens to the public on Friday, March 4.

"Kim looked stunning and was so sweet to everyone," the insider tells E! News. "Kim was smiling the entire time. She appeared relaxed and happy to be there."

During the event, she was seen chatting with co-CEO and co-founder Michael Mente and chief brand officer Raissa Gerona at the bar, which naturally served sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila. Kim previously visited Revolve Social Club back in 2016.