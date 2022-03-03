Love Is Blind's Nick and Vanessa Lachey Put Shake on Blast During the Heated Reunion

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee was on the wrong show, and co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey agree with us.
On Thursday, March 3, Netflix released a sneak peek of their highly anticipated reunion for Love Is Blind season two, and it's bound to shake fans to their core. In the footage, the Lacheys are seen questioning Shake's intentions on the show, with Nick claiming that the veterinarian-turned-house-DJ was really more interested in the "conventional dating world."
Defending himself, Shake tells the famous pair, "I want the emotional connection. Everything we know the show is supposed to do, but there are also certain criteria there that goes beyond the emotional connection."
Shake's former fiancée Deepti Vempati, who he previously compared to one of his aunts, isn't impressed with this defense, as she's spotted shaking her head. Still, Shake chooses to double down on his stance, adding, "Love is not purely blind to me."
And while that isn't necessarily a bad thing, Vanessa highlights that that's why he's "on the wrong dating show."
Trying to prove that he isn't opposed to the experiment, Shake states, "I want it to be partially blind. I want it to be Love Is Blurry."
In response to this idea, Vanessa reveals her disappointment in Shake, sharing, "I thought I started to see a change in you. I really did. I actually was like, 'Oh s--t. Is he really looking inward? Is he really seeing, maybe, what his faults were, and what he wanted and what he needed?'"
Refusing to back down, Shake tells the group that they "all have physical preferences."
"Every woman here is beautiful," he continues. "I think you're all beautiful. I'm not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I'm attracted to is Vanessa—and I wish I wasn't."
Now, if you just let out a frustrated groan, know you aren't the only one. Not only does co-star Shayne Jansen cringe in embarrassment, Vanessa, who is sitting next to her husband during the reunion, let's out an "Oh my gosh!"
As Shake claims that his attraction isn't a choice, Vanessa encourages the season two star to "be better."
Unmoved by Vanessa's words, Shake says, "It's nature, baby! We're animals."
Seemingly over Shake's ideology and move on his wife, Nick chimes in with: "No, you treat animals. We're human beings. And I can see now why you don't treat human beings."
Catch the full Love Is Blind season two reunion on Netflix March 4.