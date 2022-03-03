The First Trailer For HBO Max's MINX Is Making Us Sweat

MINX isn't afraid to have a little skin in the game.
In the trailer for the new HBO Max comedy, which premieres on March 17, we're treated to our first look at the creation of the first (fictional) erotic magazine for women. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is a young feminist looking to make her stamp on the world who links up with Doug (Jake Johnson), a scuzzy publisher who attempts to steer her away from the moral high ground.
Together, the two are an oil and water pair that might just change the world—and the way people think about sex—forever.
As seen in the trailer, Joyce starts off with big dreams for her magazine The Matriarchy Awakens. "This country treats women like second-class citizens," she argues. "We're overlooked, underpaid and overwhelmed. We deserve a magazine that inspires us."
In a publishing world full of stuffy men, however, she struggles to gain a foothold. Until, of course, Doug makes her an offer she can't refuse.
As the two link up, the clothes almost immediately come off.
Doug suggests that the magazine needs to feature nude men to grab readers' attention. However reluctantly, Joyce goes along with it. And, in due time, the two form a dynamic union that has MINX ruffling feathers all over the country.
One of the show's cover stars, Taylor Zakhar Perez, recently spoke about how the show is ushering in a new era of male nudity and exhibitionism. "I'm all for it. If the project and the scenes call for it, why not?" he told Entertainment Weekly. "But I think just to throw a bare-chested woman or ass-out guy into the scene without it making sense, then it's gratuitous and takes away from the quality of the content."
Perez, who plays a hunky firefighter that bares all, is part of an outstanding ensemble cast that also features Michael Angarano, Lennon Parham and Idara Victor.
MINX debuts on March 17, with two new episodes debuting each week through April 14.