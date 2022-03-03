The First Trailer For HBO Max's MINX Is Making Us Sweat

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

MINX isn't afraid to have a little skin in the game.

In the trailer for the new HBO Max comedy, which premieres on March 17, we're treated to our first look at the creation of the first (fictional) erotic magazine for women. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is a young feminist looking to make her stamp on the world who links up with Doug (Jake Johnson), a scuzzy publisher who attempts to steer her away from the moral high ground.

Together, the two are an oil and water pair that might just change the world—and the way people think about sex—forever.

As seen in the trailer, Joyce starts off with big dreams for her magazine The Matriarchy Awakens. "This country treats women like second-class citizens," she argues. "We're overlooked, underpaid and overwhelmed. We deserve a magazine that inspires us."

In a publishing world full of stuffy men, however, she struggles to gain a foothold. Until, of course, Doug makes her an offer she can't refuse.