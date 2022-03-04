Love Is Blind's Shake Reveals the One Cast Member He No Longer Trusts

We know one person Shake Chatterjee won't be inviting to Nobu!
Shake has a lot of feelings about his time on Love Is Blind and he isn't afraid to share them. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the House DJ–Veterinarian revealed that he no longer "trusts" fellow cast member Kyle Abrams.
"I'm not sure how much I trust [Kyle] anymore as a person," Shake said, "to be open with me. Not that he's doing anything that he shouldn't, but I don't trust that he's really going to talk to me."
But the fact that Shake doesn't consider Kyle a bestie doesn't come as a complete shock as the pair has been feuding on Instagram.
On Feb. 28, after Love Is Blind's verified page teased the upcoming reunion, Kyle Abrams commented, "Just me enjoying the train wreck." Shake then responded to Kyle's comment, stating, "translation: you're a little bihh."
But that wasn't the end of it. The next day, on March 1, Shake took it one step further with an Instagram story.
"Hey @KyleAbrams10," he wrote alongside an E! News' Instagram Story photo of the two. "You're a serial cheater and everyone in Chicago knows it. Hope your 6 pack makes up for your lack of loyalty."
While Shake and Kyle are certainly not close, Shake revealed that he has "a friendship with Shayne [Jansen]."
But as far as the others go? Not so much.
"I think the time for having these deep friendships," he shared with E!, "is maybe passed for me with this group of people."
And while Shake owns up to the fact he says "dumb s––t all the time," he will "always be rich." "Rich in friendship," that is.
"The reason I wake up and can live with myself," he explained. "I have a good heart."
He continued, "The people that are close to me that actually have my back—maybe not some of the people here—they know that."
Watch this house DJ shake things up during the Love Is Blind season two reunion, now streaming on Netflix.