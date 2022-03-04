Love Is Blind's Shake Reveals the One Cast Member He No Longer Trusts

Watch : "Love Is Blind": Shake Chatterjee CAN'T TRUST Kyle Abrams!

We know one person Shake Chatterjee won't be inviting to Nobu!

Shake has a lot of feelings about his time on Love Is Blind and he isn't afraid to share them. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the House DJ–Veterinarian revealed that he no longer "trusts" fellow cast member Kyle Abrams.

"I'm not sure how much I trust [Kyle] anymore as a person," Shake said, "to be open with me. Not that he's doing anything that he shouldn't, but I don't trust that he's really going to talk to me."

But the fact that Shake doesn't consider Kyle a bestie doesn't come as a complete shock as the pair has been feuding on Instagram.

On Feb. 28, after Love Is Blind's verified page teased the upcoming reunion, Kyle Abrams commented, "Just me enjoying the train wreck." Shake then responded to Kyle's comment, stating, "translation: you're a little bihh."

But that wasn't the end of it. The next day, on March 1, Shake took it one step further with an Instagram story.

"Hey @KyleAbrams10," he wrote alongside an E! News' Instagram Story photo of the two. "You're a serial cheater and everyone in Chicago knows it. Hope your 6 pack makes up for your lack of loyalty."