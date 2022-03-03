Revolve's Anniversary Sale: Score 18% Off Sitewide—Today Only!

A material girl's dream come true! Save big on brands like Levi's, Lovers + Friends, Miaou, Song of Style, Jeffrey Campbell and more.

By Emily Spain Mar 03, 2022 11:57 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShop With E!Shop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Revolve Anniversary Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We were really trying to be good this week with our spending, but when Revolve has a sitewide sale—all bets are off!

In honor of the fashion retailer's anniversary, shoppers can score 18% off sitewide until midnight using code: HAPPY18. Yes, you read that right! From cult-favorite denim and date night-ready bodysuits to spring-approved frocks and shorts, you don't want to miss out on this opportunity to save.

Since Revolve has so many trendy styles to choose from, we rounded up 13 of our favorites that we think you'll like, too. But don't wait too long to treat yourself, time is ticking!

read
15 New Additions to Lululemon's Sale Section That Are Too Good to Be True

Superdown Ivana Cut Out Maxi

Zebra print is becoming one of the hottest prints of the season. This maxi dress has flirty side cut-outs to help you take your date night or vacation style up a notch. 

$85
$70
Revolve

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Boot

If you've been eyeing these Jeffrey Campbell cowboy boots, this is your chance to score them on sale! Just imagine how cute you'll look at Coachella or Stagecoach with these on.

$260
$213
Revolve

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind Reunion: Did Shake Just Hit on Vanessa Lachey?

2

Melinda Gates Addresses Bill Gates' Meetings With Jeffrey Epstein

3

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea Dead at 40

More to Come Violeta Open Cardigan

Pair this cardigan with the matching knit top and some mom jeans for an It Girl-approved look. 

$76
$62
Revolve
$58 Top
Revolve

Song of Style Arrow Heel

These cow print kitten heels will help you add some fun to any outfit.

$158
$130
Revolve

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Keys to the Gingham Top

We are loving all things green lately. This gingham top is a must for spring!

$69
$57
Revolve

Miaou Ryder Pant

If you are looking for some bottoms that will help you feel like That Girl, look no further than these pants that have lace grommet details on the side.

$145
$119
Revolve

Superdown Alessandra Bodysuit

Also available in white, this bodysuit will help you show some skin and your trendiness.

$58
$48
Revolve

Levi's 501 Skinny

You can't go wrong with these classic Levi's, especially when they're on sale!

$98
$80
Revolve

Bardot x Revolve Summer Linen Blazer

If you haven't noticed, we are gravitating towards everything green nowadays. This linen blazer is a definite 'add to cart' for us.

$149
$122
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Kenji Mini Dress

With warmer weather around the corner, we fully support adding this mini dress to your collection. Not to mention, it's perfect for casual or dressier events.

$168
$138
Revolve

Majorelle Giovanna Short

These tie-waist shorts are so cute! Pair them with a classic tee or a silk cami and you'll be ready for a mimosa-fueled Sunday.

$138
$113
Revolve

BÉIS Convertible Duffle

Headed on a trip soon? We found the perfect bag. This one comes with removable, adjustable padded shoulder straps and has tons of interior and exterior pockets.

 

$88
$72
Revolve

Lovers + Friends Living Life One Piece

How cute is this one-piece? It is sure to get you tons of fire emojis on your Instagram post.

$138
$113
Revolve

Still in the mood to shop? Up next: Save Up to 30% On These Spanx Leggings, Sports Bras, Jeans, Bodysuits & More.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind Reunion: Did Shake Just Hit on Vanessa Lachey?

2

Melinda Gates Addresses Bill Gates' Meetings With Jeffrey Epstein

3

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea Dead at 40

4

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

5

Kanye “Ye” West Criticized for His Alarming Video of Pete Davidson