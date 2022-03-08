ACM Awards 2022: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards has arrived and our favorite celebs showed up and showed out! Keep scrolling to check out all the red carpet looks.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 08, 2022 1:30 AMTags
MusicDolly PartonCarrie UnderwoodKelly ClarksonCelebritiesLuke BryanACM Awards
The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards is here and we've got you covered with the show's best red carpet looks.
 
On Monday, March 7, the stars came together at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., and made history at the first major awards show to livestream exclusively by airing on Prime Video. 
 
Attendees at the 57th ACM Awards naturally included both the nominees and the night's hosts: the iconic Dolly Parton, reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett
 
The star-studded night will also feature performances from the co-hosts, as well as Luke BryanKane BrownBRELANDThomas RhettBrittney SpencerEric ChurchCarrie UnderwoodChris StapletonWalker Haynes and Kelly Clarkson, who is performing a breathtaking rendition of "I Will Always Love You" as a special tribute to the Here You Come Again singer.

Check out all of the red carpet looks from the 2022 ACM Awards below.

Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Mickey Guyton
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Thomas Rhett
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
Dolly Parton
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Lady A
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Carly Pearce
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Brothers Osbourne
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Morgane Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton, Ada Stapleton and Chris Stapleton
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
Luke Grimes
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Reyna Roberts
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Lauren Wolfe
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tom Pelphrey
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Brittney Spencer
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Old Dominion
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kristin Cavallari
Mindy Small/WireImage
Blanco Brown
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Brock Davies and Scheana Shay
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
Ashley McBryde
Mindy Small/WireImage
Alan Ritchson
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Gabi Daiagi
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Chase Rice
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Bridget Bah
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Guy Torry
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
Carrington Durham
