ACM Awards 2022: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards has arrived and our favorite celebs showed up and showed out! Keep scrolling to check out all the red carpet looks.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 07, 2022 10:52 PM
Watch: Maren Morris Talks Steamy ACMs Performance With Husband Ryan

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards is here and we've got you covered with the show's best red carpet looks.
 
On Monday, March 7, the stars came together at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., and made history at the first major awards show to livestream exclusively by airing on Prime Video. 
 
Attendees at the 57th ACM Awards naturally included both the nominees and the night's hosts: the iconic Dolly Parton, reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett
 
The star-studded night will also feature performances from the co-hosts, as well as Luke BryanKane BrownBRELANDThomas RhettBrittney SpencerEric ChurchCarrie UnderwoodChris StapletonWalker Haynes and Kelly Clarkson, who is performing a breathtaking rendition of "I Will Always Love You" as a special tribute to the Here You Come Again singer.

Check out all of the red carpet looks from the 2022 ACM Awards below.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
HARDY
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Cassie DiLaura
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Caroline Munsick and Ian Munsick
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Katy Harrell
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Zuri Hall
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Kio Cyr and Amanda Diaz
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Caitlyn Smith
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kristin Cavallari
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Colby Schnacky
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Brock Davies and Scheana Shay
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Tenille Townes
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Markell Washington
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Teala Dunn
Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock
Elaina D. Smith
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Priscilla Block
Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock
Macie Banks

