Harvey Weinstein Apologizes for Being Busted With Contraband Milk Duds in Jail

Harvey Weinstein has issued an apology months after he was reportedly caught with contraband candy in jail.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is currently being held at the medical wing of a Los Angeles jail while he awaits trial for rape and sexual assault, was found in possession of Milk Duds late last year, according to Variety. The outlet, citing jail records, reports that the chocolates were discovered during a search on Nov. 10, 2021, following Weinstein's in-person meeting with one of his attorneys, Shawn Burkley.

In a statement provided to E! News on March 3, the 69-year-old producer said, "This was an innocent misunderstanding. It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry."

Weinstein's other attorneys, Mark Werksman and Alan Jackson, also apologized, telling E! News in a separate statement, "We have been informed about this and are very sorry if indeed it did."